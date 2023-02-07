Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying illegal guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy illegal handguns. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy illegal handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?
Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
foxla.com
Californians will get this much credit on next month's gas and electric bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said millions of Californians will get a credit on next month's natural gas and electricity bill. Announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon, the credit will be a welcomed relief for many as there has been a significant increase in utility bills over recent months--about 32% higher compared to this time last year.
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
wyo4news.com
Domestic Disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted California man
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
KTVU FOX 2
8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods
SAN FRANCISCO - A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVU FOX 2
Assemblywoman Mia Bonta's new role raising ethical questions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Questions about ethics are being raised about the new role for California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife. State Assemblywoman Mia Bonta is about to become the chairwoman of a committee that manages the budget of his office. Mia Bonta will lead a subcommittee that oversees the funding...
oc-breeze.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
