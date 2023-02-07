ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Is L.A. prepared for its next big earthquake?

Last week, a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and northern Syria in a catastrophe that has reached a death toll in the thousands and counting. Entire villages and buildings crumbled in a matter of only a couple of minutes, and many are wondering what is there to expect if something similar were to happen in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
foxla.com

Californians will get this much credit on next month's gas and electric bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said millions of Californians will get a credit on next month's natural gas and electricity bill. Announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon, the credit will be a welcomed relief for many as there has been a significant increase in utility bills over recent months--about 32% higher compared to this time last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wyo4news.com

Domestic Disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted California man

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
KTVU FOX 2

8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods

SAN FRANCISCO - A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Assemblywoman Mia Bonta's new role raising ethical questions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Questions about ethics are being raised about the new role for California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife. State Assemblywoman Mia Bonta is about to become the chairwoman of a committee that manages the budget of his office. Mia Bonta will lead a subcommittee that oversees the funding...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment

Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mix96sac.com

We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA

