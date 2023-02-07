Read full article on original website
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Drops Truth Bomb About NFL QB Kyler Murray and Sean Payton
Terry Bradshaw will forever be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dominance of the Steelers in the Super Bowl era is well known, but if you are an older fan, Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, and Franco Harris have a space in Pittsburgh’s heart that modern players and coaches just cannot supplant. Some of those players might be better at the game, but they didn’t have to overcome decades of losing and establish the best culture in all of sports.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Steelers Can't Make Second Wrong Call at QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this season. They...
Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at another veteran as their backup quarterback.
Steelers WR George Pickens lands in 1st round of ESPN redraft
Hindsight is always 20/20 and that’s what ESPN has partaken in with a redraft of the 2022 NFL draft. We’ve already talked about how ESPN disrespected Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett but one Steeler who was shown some respect was wide receiver George Pickens. Everyone recognized that getting...
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Report: New Orleans Saints To Receive Visit From Pro Bowl Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints are among the many NFL teams that need a quarterback this offseason. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston aren’t the future of the franchise. A new report Tuesday night shows the Saints are being aggressive in trying to land a top quarterback for the 2023 season.
T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens
Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
Steelers signaling another Super Bowl is close
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. READ my just-published print column packed with plenty of memes bringing this week’s Steelers’ saga to life:. This week’s topic: As the NFL prepares to crown...
Steelers facing huge quarterback decision
Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before he was eventually benched and replaced as the starter by rookie Kenny Pickett. With Pickett now the team’s starter, the Steelers are left with a dilemma of whether or not to bring back Trubisky next year. According to Read more... The post Steelers facing huge quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference. Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from...
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Bracketology Watch: Fox Believes Pitt's Done Enough
Fox Sports' Andy Katz believes the Pitt Panthers have done enough to make the NCAA Tournament.
Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field
During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season. While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
The Athletic Director at the Heart of Pitt’s Sports Turnaround
Heather Lyke was determined to revitalize Panthers athletics, and she’s done just that.
