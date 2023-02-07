ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
peekskillherald.com

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week

Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

PEEKSKILL, NY
miscellanynews.org

Tony’s Pizza Pit, Frontera suffer damage from fire

Early Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, firefighters responded to an alarm at 786 Main Street. Tony’s Pizza Pit, a family-owned business that has faithfully served the Arlington community for over 50 years, was consumed in flames. Multiple emergency response departments across Poughkeepsie arrived at the scene, and after hours of fighting the blaze amidst brutally cold weather conditions, the fire was extinguished around noon that same day, as reported by The Wolf. Thankfully, there were no casualties.
ARLINGTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Main Street stabbing ends with suspect in custody in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie responded to the area of Active Beverage at 487 Main Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Police located the victim who city firefighters triaged before being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment by ambulance.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids

A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene

Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County cites Middletown for poor recycling

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown has been cited by Orange County with having poor recycling because too much of what residents are putting out on the curb as recyclable actually has regular garbage mixed in. City Public Works Commissioner Jacob Tawil said that costs the city an additional...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School

A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
NANUET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Let The Shenanigan’s Begin With a Stewart’s Shop Shake

We're still trying to get through the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, but Stewart's Shop already has us excited for the next holiday on the calendar. St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away, but Stewart's Shop is celebrating early with the release of their infamous Shenanigan Shake. In a press release Stewart's writes:
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

