The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
peekskillherald.com
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week
Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
peekskillherald.com
miscellanynews.org
Tony’s Pizza Pit, Frontera suffer damage from fire
Early Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, firefighters responded to an alarm at 786 Main Street. Tony’s Pizza Pit, a family-owned business that has faithfully served the Arlington community for over 50 years, was consumed in flames. Multiple emergency response departments across Poughkeepsie arrived at the scene, and after hours of fighting the blaze amidst brutally cold weather conditions, the fire was extinguished around noon that same day, as reported by The Wolf. Thankfully, there were no casualties.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Hudson Valley Stranger Accused of Kidnapping Woman and Two Kids
Police say a terrifying attack played out in Dutchess County on Monday when a woman was targeted by a man with a knife. On February 6 just before 7 pm, police received a call from a woman who said she had been the victim of a brutal attempted robbery. The story she told would terrify any parent.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Main Street stabbing ends with suspect in custody in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie responded to the area of Active Beverage at 487 Main Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Police located the victim who city firefighters triaged before being transported to a local hospital for additional treatment by ambulance.
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Kingston driver crashes into car, hits pedestrian
According to police, a 17-year-old driver struck a vehicle making a legal left-hand turn before hitting a pedestrian.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Shock, Sadness Spread Following Death Of Retired Wash. Twp. Detective Heather Castronova
UPDATE: Arrangements Finalized For Heather CastronovaThe Washington Township (Bergen County) police department is mourning the loss of retired detective and former US Marine Heather Castronova.A mom of two, Castronova died sometime overnight due to unknown medical circumstances, the department…
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene
Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County cites Middletown for poor recycling
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown has been cited by Orange County with having poor recycling because too much of what residents are putting out on the curb as recyclable actually has regular garbage mixed in. City Public Works Commissioner Jacob Tawil said that costs the city an additional...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Let The Shenanigan’s Begin With a Stewart’s Shop Shake
We're still trying to get through the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, but Stewart's Shop already has us excited for the next holiday on the calendar. St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away, but Stewart's Shop is celebrating early with the release of their infamous Shenanigan Shake. In a press release Stewart's writes:
