Earl William Voyles
Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
Diane Ozanich
Diane Marie Ozanich, age 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1958, in Bakersfield, CA, to Gordon and Louise Wright who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Matthew Ozanich, Sr.; children: John (Rachel) Terrell,...
Jarlen Raymont Corbin
Jarlen Raymont Corbin was born March 18, 1993, in Clarksville, Tennessee to the parents, Timothy Ogburn and Dequita Corbin. He departed this life too soon on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jarlen accepted Christ at an early age and was a Christian by faith. Jarlen...
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
Linda Herrera
Linda Lea Herrera, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after courageously battling lung cancer. Linda was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Linda entered this life on May 1, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late Bernie and...
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
Weekend top picks: ‘Dreamgirls,’ Polar Bear Plunge, Life as a USCT
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy a Motown musical, a Polar Plunge or historical insights. Here are your top picks for this weekend in Clarksville. Dreamgirls: Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and ’70s, the musical “Dreamgirls” follows the rising stardom of...
