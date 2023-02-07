Janelle Monáe swears off releasing new music and touring in response to a viral tweet making fun of her style

Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
New ‘Red One’ image finds Dwayne Johnson face-to-face with a monster that makes him look regular-sized
Having encountered what might be the most high-profile and embarrassing setback of his professional career via the whole Black Adam fiasco, Dwayne Johnson will be looking to bounce back in a major way when Red One premieres towards the end of the year. As a Prime Video exclusive, it won’t...
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled
When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her. The former Baywatch star says the incident happened...
Danny Trejo’s surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sends fans into a tailspin
RuPaul’s Drag Race was the center of attention recently when its fierce fanbase went up against MTV, and won their case over the trimming of the show from 90 minutes to an hour. Now that order has been restored, the show has been shaken up again but in a good way when Danny Trejo crashed the acting challenge in the style of an 80’s sitcom entrance.
Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’
If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
A long-gestating remake of a timeless horror classic already has fans wanting to take a bite
Much like the esteemed parade of his gifted counterparts, horror auteur Robert Eggers has done a stellar job thus far when it comes to completely enticing the horror community. With underground treasures like The Witch and The Lighthouse firmly planted in the pages of his ever-growing resume, the acclaimed filmmaker has now set his sights on the upcoming remake of a notable horror classic. This is precisely the case for Nosferatu — a classic gothic extravaganza that is determined to turn the wheels of the genre.
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
Test screeners gushing over ‘Barbie’ predict Oscar gold for Ryan Gosling
The first impressions of the live-action Barbie are in, and the film is predicted to be a hit, according to audience members who recently got the chance to view the test screening in New Jersey. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the famous figurine as she jets...
Hugh Jackman tweets accidental thirst trap while taking shots at Ryan Reynolds
If Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ plays on an endless repeat whenever you envision the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you’re not alone. After the announcement that Reynolds and Jackman would be working together on Deadpool‘s grand entrance to the MCU was made public, we all fell more profoundly in love with the talented and very muscular actors.
Latest ‘South Park’ episode lampooning Kanye West bafflingly had the opposite effect for Ye’s popularity
When South Park takes a shot at you, the show generally does not miss. Its work against Scientology arguably helped reduce the influence of that group in Hollywood, but, in the broken era we live in, its newest on Kanye West seems to have backfired a bit. The long-running show...
