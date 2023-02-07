ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Janelle Monáe swears off releasing new music and touring in response to a viral tweet making fun of her style

By Stacey Ritzen
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
wegotthiscovered.com

2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Danny Trejo’s surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sends fans into a tailspin

RuPaul’s Drag Race was the center of attention recently when its fierce fanbase went up against MTV, and won their case over the trimming of the show from 90 minutes to an hour. Now that order has been restored, the show has been shaken up again but in a good way when Danny Trejo crashed the acting challenge in the style of an 80’s sitcom entrance.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-gestating remake of a timeless horror classic already has fans wanting to take a bite

Much like the esteemed parade of his gifted counterparts, horror auteur Robert Eggers has done a stellar job thus far when it comes to completely enticing the horror community. With underground treasures like The Witch and The Lighthouse firmly planted in the pages of his ever-growing resume, the acclaimed filmmaker has now set his sights on the upcoming remake of a notable horror classic. This is precisely the case for Nosferatu — a classic gothic extravaganza that is determined to turn the wheels of the genre.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com

Test screeners gushing over ‘Barbie’ predict Oscar gold for Ryan Gosling

The first impressions of the live-action Barbie are in, and the film is predicted to be a hit, according to audience members who recently got the chance to view the test screening in New Jersey. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the famous figurine as she jets...
wegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman tweets accidental thirst trap while taking shots at Ryan Reynolds

If Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ plays on an endless repeat whenever you envision the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you’re not alone. After the announcement that Reynolds and Jackman would be working together on Deadpool‘s grand entrance to the MCU was made public, we all fell more profoundly in love with the talented and very muscular actors.

