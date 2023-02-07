This is the time of year I nervously watch the Florida Legislature for new bills that aim to strip cities of remaining home rule powers. In 2021 SB 522 and HB 219 attempted to prohibit cities from licensing or inspecting vacation rental properties. In Indian Rocks Beach the city is in the process of implementing a licensing and inspection program. If a similar preemption bill makes it through the legislature this year, Florida will ensure that short-term vacation rental properties stay un-inspected and potentially unsafe. IRB used to let vacation rental property owners self-certify their compliance with building codes and safety regulations but that simply hasn't worked. There are too many violations.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO