Beach Beacon
Column: Tampa Bay’s resiliency plan is in place; now, let’s make it happen
Water levels in the Tampa Bay region are expected to rise between 12 and 19 inches over the next 30 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s recent Sea Level Rise Technical Report. Taken alone, rising seas could challenge the region’s economy, critical infrastructure and commercial and...
Beach Beacon
Letter: Vacation rental inspections need to be done locally
This is the time of year I nervously watch the Florida Legislature for new bills that aim to strip cities of remaining home rule powers. In 2021 SB 522 and HB 219 attempted to prohibit cities from licensing or inspecting vacation rental properties. In Indian Rocks Beach the city is in the process of implementing a licensing and inspection program. If a similar preemption bill makes it through the legislature this year, Florida will ensure that short-term vacation rental properties stay un-inspected and potentially unsafe. IRB used to let vacation rental property owners self-certify their compliance with building codes and safety regulations but that simply hasn't worked. There are too many violations.
