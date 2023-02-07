Read full article on original website
Killer of Three Teens Executed
The state of Texas on Wednesday executed John Balentine, 54-year-old, for killing three teenagers while they were sleeping at a house in Amarillo in 1998. The teens were Edward Mark Caylor, 17-year-old, Kai Brooke Geyer, and Steven Watson, both 15 years old. Balentine had been in a relationship with Caylor’s sister.
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was executed earlier this evening in Huntsville. Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims had pushed for the execution to go forward. Attempts for his final stay today failed. According to court documents,...
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
Soldier, 26, dies at Amarillo hospital after experiencing 'medical emergency' on airplane
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A soldier stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia died in Amarillo after an inflight medical emergency. Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, 26, was on his way to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California on Tuesday when his medical emergency began. Medical personnel began CPR.
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
‘Large Tank Fire’ reported in Borger, according to Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management
Officials with the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management stated there is a "large tank fire" near Eastside Park in Borger.
Amarillo Fire respond to late night fire on North Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette. AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block […]
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, suspect arrested at another hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death Sunday morning in a hotel room on I-40. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at another hotel across the interstate. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarillo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers...
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today. The sorority delivered baskets of homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 Law Enforcement, Firefighter, and EMS departments in Potter and Randall county. Members of the organization said they wanted to show gratitude...
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
