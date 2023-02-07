ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number

What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.
How to Handle Spam Phone Calls

Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
Banks receiving scam payments to take more responsibility under code update

More responsibilities will be placed on account providers receiving payments suspected to be fraudulent, under tweaks to a voluntary code to help prevent bank transfer scams.The Lending Standards Board (LSB) oversees the code on authorised push payment (APP) scams, which was launched in 2019.The voluntary code is designed to give people the confidence that, if they fall victim to an APP scam and have acted appropriately, they will be reimbursed.The LSB published updates to the code on Wednesday, requiring signatory firms receiving scam payments to play a greater role in protecting the customer, by putting in place measures to stop...
4 Best Banks for International Travelers

Whether the world is your office or your playground, the last place you want to be is out of the country when you realize that your bank is unreliable, inaccessible or unfamiliar to customers...
Twenty Million Users Affected by Data Breach at Instant Checkmate, According to Truth Finder

PeopleConnect-owned background check services Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder have disclosed data breaches affecting over 20 million users in total. The organizations informed users in their individual data breach notices published on February 3 that the incident was discovered after cybercriminals began sharing databases stolen from the two companies on darknet forums.

