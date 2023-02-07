Read full article on original website
Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot
A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado police find 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue inside vehicle
An 11-week-old infant was found on the floorboard of a vehicle, covered in blankets and drug residue, Colorado police said.
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested
Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house. "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
Aurora man calls 911 to report bullet entered apartment, striking him in head
The victim called 911 to report a bullet entered his apartment window and stuck him in the head. Police tweeted the victim was ‘awake and talking’ and was transported to a hospital.
Boulder County-area cone zones for Feb. 12-18, 2023
• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue underpass project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated to end March 31.
Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect
Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away.
7 suspects wanted in shooting outside Colorado Mills mall
Police in Lakewood are looking for at least seven suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting outside the Colorado Mills Mall.
Littleton police backtracks after video shows officer ramming into motorcyclist
Police originally said an officer tried to contact a suspicious man on a stolen motorcycle who reportedly crashed before he took off running from the scene. Surveillance video shows a different story.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
Lafayette police looking for suspect Tuesday afternoon
The suspect was only described as a “light skinned Hispanic male” with a bald head and wearing either a white or grey sweatshirt.
Family wants answers after Denver man fatally shot while driving to work
Robert Goad, 58, was shot and killed while he was driving to work Wednesday morning. Now, his family is begging for answers.
Denver residents near where 12-year-old alleged car thief shot to death rattled, but gunshots common
Denver Police Department crime scene tape still dangles from a tree where a 12-year-old Denver boy died bleeding from a gunshot wound in an allegedly stolen car. More questions than answers exist about the case that's gotten national attention. The boy, Elias Armstrong, allegedly stole an Audi from the Harkins...
Lafayette Police looking for shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Lafayette Police (LPD) are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. at the Lafayette Gardens mobile home park at the intersection of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road, which is about 1 1/2 miles east of Highway 287. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Colorado couple indicted by grand jury for alleged tree trimming scam
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department tells me that Joseph and Amelia Tyler were involved in an alleged tree-trimming scam that lasted for years. They are now facing over 50 charges as part of a grand jury indictment. “My understanding is that they would drive...
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Teen fights to walk again after bad car crash
A northern Colorado high school student remains in the hospital after a bad vehicle crash left her partially paralyzed.
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
