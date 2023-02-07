ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot

A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house.  "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County-area cone zones for Feb. 12-18, 2023

• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue underpass project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated to end March 31.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Lafayette Police looking for shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Lafayette Police (LPD) are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. at the Lafayette Gardens mobile home park at the intersection of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road, which is about 1 1/2 miles east of Highway 287. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
LAFAYETTE, CO
KKTV

Colorado couple indicted by grand jury for alleged tree trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department tells me that Joseph and Amelia Tyler were involved in an alleged tree-trimming scam that lasted for years. They are now facing over 50 charges as part of a grand jury indictment. “My understanding is that they would drive...
ARVADA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire

Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO

