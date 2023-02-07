Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house. "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO