Ohio State

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

A 70-year history of Black QBs who cleared a path for Mahomes-Hurts

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Sunday in the first bowl Super Bowl matchup to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. This is an important moment that carries tremendous significance for me, because for the first time in my life when it comes to a Super Bowl, I can’t lose.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Honors awards tracker: Full list of winners including MVP

The 12th annual NFL Honors take place on Thursday night. The yearly ceremony celebrates the best of the best over the last NFL season. The 2022 season, which comes to a conclusion with Sunday's Super Bowl on FOX, was no different. There were several exciting players, coaches and moments to celebrate throughout the year.
FOX Sports

Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD

We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD

Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles

Betting on the Super Bowl is way more art than science for professional sports bettors these days. With legalized sports betting up and running in 33 markets, the appetite for wagering on major events has never been higher across America. And most bettors have specific patterns. They love "Overs" and...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Why Chiefs DE Frank Clark is Nick's 'Change-Maker' of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?

Super Bowl LVII highlights Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes and both teams' elite offenses featuring A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce, but who are other key X-factors to watch? Experts say that football is won in the trenches as the Kansas City Chiefs hot d-line will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles elite o-line. Watch as Nick Wright highlights DE Frank Clark as his 'change-maker,' sponsored by Visa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl's grass turf required nearly 2-year process

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Pappas said tending to natural grass in the middle of the Sonoran Desert requires a little art, a little science and a little intuition. It also requires a whole lot of modern machinery. The NFL's players have made it no secret they prefer playing...
KANSAS CITY, MO

