Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles | UNDISPUTED
Super Bowl 57 is only two days away where the AFC one-seed Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will face off against the NFC one-seed Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. For over a week now the Eagles have remained a 1.5-point favorite according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner of Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
FOX Sports
Jets owner Woody Johnson says team will look for 'experienced QB' in offseason
Are the New York Jets a quarterback away from being contenders in the AFC?. According to team owner Woody Johnson, if the organization can add an experienced QB who can come in and play well next season, then it's "kind of an ideal situation" for the Jets. New York began...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
FOX Sports
"Worst Running Back in the History of Ohio State" — Eddie George reflects | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reflects with Shannon Sharpe about his rough start at The University of Ohio State including a critical fumble vs. Illinois and bouncing back in his junior season. Eddie jokingly says he felt he was the "worst running back in the history of Ohio State"
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
A 70-year history of Black QBs who cleared a path for Mahomes-Hurts
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Sunday in the first bowl Super Bowl matchup to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. This is an important moment that carries tremendous significance for me, because for the first time in my life when it comes to a Super Bowl, I can’t lose.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Honors awards tracker: Full list of winners including MVP
The 12th annual NFL Honors take place on Thursday night. The yearly ceremony celebrates the best of the best over the last NFL season. The 2022 season, which comes to a conclusion with Sunday's Super Bowl on FOX, was no different. There were several exciting players, coaches and moments to celebrate throughout the year.
FOX Sports
Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD
We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD
Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles
Betting on the Super Bowl is way more art than science for professional sports bettors these days. With legalized sports betting up and running in 33 markets, the appetite for wagering on major events has never been higher across America. And most bettors have specific patterns. They love "Overs" and...
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt fixes the college football calendar and recruiting cycle | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt took matters into his own hands to fix the college football calendar and the recruiting cycle. He describes what the first week of December looks like for teams and what he would do to fix the problems. He suggests that the season should finish before any recruiting starts and his second suggestion is to move away from the NFL calendar and space out all the chaos of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
FOX Sports
Greg Olsen: Chiefs must dare Jalen Hurts to beat them in Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts has helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. If you look at the quarterback's playoff stats, though, Hurts had an easy time helping Philadelphia play in Super Bowl LVII. He threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts threw for only 121 yards while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown in their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
Why Chiefs DE Frank Clark is Nick's 'Change-Maker' of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
Super Bowl LVII highlights Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes and both teams' elite offenses featuring A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce, but who are other key X-factors to watch? Experts say that football is won in the trenches as the Kansas City Chiefs hot d-line will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles elite o-line. Watch as Nick Wright highlights DE Frank Clark as his 'change-maker,' sponsored by Visa.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl's grass turf required nearly 2-year process
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Pappas said tending to natural grass in the middle of the Sonoran Desert requires a little art, a little science and a little intuition. It also requires a whole lot of modern machinery. The NFL's players have made it no secret they prefer playing...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII Preview: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and more storylines | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Schrager breaks down the top storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He talks about Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Travis and Jason Kelce and more!
