Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Pittsburgh Pirates added Ji-Man Choi, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana and Rich Hill to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Pirates for the 2023 MLB season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are less than two months away from Opening Day.
Over the winter, the Pirates added Ji-Man Choi, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana and Rich Hill to their roster.
Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Pirates in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:
STARTING LINEUP
C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489 / Jason Delay .213/.265/.536
1B Ji-Man Choi .233/.341/.729
2B Rodolfo Castro .233/.299/.725 / Tucupita Marcano .206/.256/.562
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes .244/.314/.659
SS Oneil Cruz .233/.294/.744
LF Connor Joe .238/.338/.697
CF Bryan Reynolds .262/.345/.807
RF Andrew McCutchen .237/.316/.700
DH Carlos Santana .202/.316/.692
PITCHING ROTATION
1) Mitch Keller: 5-12, 3.91 ERA, 29 starts, 159 IP, 1.40 WHIP, 2.30 SO/W, 106 ERA+
2) Rich Hill: 8-7, 4.27 ERA, 26 starts, 124.1 IP, 1.30 WHIP, 2.95 SO/W, 98 ERA+
3) JT Brubaker: 3-12, 4.69 ERA, 28 starts, 144 IP, 1.47 WHIP, 2.72 SO/W, 88 ERA+
4) Roansy Contreras: 5-5, 3.79 ERA, 18 starts, 95 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 110 ERA+
5) Johan Oviedo: 2-2, 3.23 ERA, 7 starts, 30.2 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 130 ERA+
OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN)
Luis Ortiz: 0-2, 4.50 ERA, 4 starts, 16 IP, 1.13 WHIP, 1.70 SO/W, 94 ERA+
Vince Velasquez: 3-3, 4.78 ERA, 8 starts, 75.1 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.76 SO/W, 83 ERA+
BULLPEN
David Bednar: 3-4, 2.61 ERA, 45 appearances, 19 saves, 51.2 IP
Yerry De Los Santos: 0-3, 4.91 ERA, 26 appearances, 3 saves, 25.2 IP
Colin Holderman: 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 9 appearances, 0 saves, 10.2 IP
Wil Crowe: 6-10, 4.38 ERA, 60 appearances, 4 saves, 76 IP
Duane Underwood Jr.: 1-6, 4.40 ERA, 51 appearances, 1 save, 57.1 IP
Chase De Jong: 6-3, 2.64 ERA, 42 appearances, 1 save, 71.2 IP
Jarlin Garcia: 1-4, 3.74 ERA, 58 appearances, 1 save, 65 IP
Robert Stephenson: 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 13 appearances, 0 saves, 13.1 IP
Jose Hernandez: 3-1, 3.67 ERA, 22 appearances, 1 save, 27 IP
Dauri Moreta: 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 35 appearances, 1 save, 38.1 IP
Colin Selby (Rookie)
Yohan Ramirez: 3-1, 3.67 ERA, 22 appearances, 1 save, 27 IP
Here's a look at the Pittsburgh Pirates' schedule for the 2023 season.
