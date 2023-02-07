ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates added Ji-Man Choi, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana and Rich Hill to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Pirates for the 2023 MLB season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are less than two months away from Opening Day.

Over the winter, the Pirates added Ji-Man Choi, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana and Rich Hill to their roster.

Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Pirates in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines and statistics:

STARTING LINEUP

C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489 / Jason Delay .213/.265/.536

1B Ji-Man Choi .233/.341/.729

2B Rodolfo Castro .233/.299/.725 / Tucupita Marcano .206/.256/.562

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes .244/.314/.659

SS Oneil Cruz .233/.294/.744

LF Connor Joe .238/.338/.697

CF Bryan Reynolds .262/.345/.807

RF Andrew McCutchen .237/.316/.700

DH Carlos Santana .202/.316/.692

PITCHING ROTATION

1) Mitch Keller: 5-12, 3.91 ERA, 29 starts, 159 IP, 1.40 WHIP, 2.30 SO/W, 106 ERA+

2) Rich Hill: 8-7, 4.27 ERA, 26 starts, 124.1 IP, 1.30 WHIP, 2.95 SO/W, 98 ERA+

3) JT Brubaker: 3-12, 4.69 ERA, 28 starts, 144 IP, 1.47 WHIP, 2.72 SO/W, 88 ERA+

4) Roansy Contreras: 5-5, 3.79 ERA, 18 starts, 95 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 110 ERA+

5) Johan Oviedo: 2-2, 3.23 ERA, 7 starts, 30.2 IP, 1.27 WHIP, 1.75 SO/W, 130 ERA+

OTHER ROTATION OPTIONS (THAT COULD APPEAR IN THE BULLPEN)

Luis Ortiz: 0-2, 4.50 ERA, 4 starts, 16 IP, 1.13 WHIP, 1.70 SO/W, 94 ERA+

Vince Velasquez: 3-3, 4.78 ERA, 8 starts, 75.1 IP, 1.24 WHIP, 2.76 SO/W, 83 ERA+

BULLPEN

David Bednar: 3-4, 2.61 ERA, 45 appearances, 19 saves, 51.2 IP

Yerry De Los Santos: 0-3, 4.91 ERA, 26 appearances, 3 saves, 25.2 IP

Colin Holderman: 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 9 appearances, 0 saves, 10.2 IP

Wil Crowe: 6-10, 4.38 ERA, 60 appearances, 4 saves, 76 IP

Duane Underwood Jr.: 1-6, 4.40 ERA, 51 appearances, 1 save, 57.1 IP

Chase De Jong: 6-3, 2.64 ERA, 42 appearances, 1 save, 71.2 IP

Jarlin Garcia: 1-4, 3.74 ERA, 58 appearances, 1 save, 65 IP

Robert Stephenson: 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 13 appearances, 0 saves, 13.1 IP

Jose Hernandez: 3-1, 3.67 ERA, 22 appearances, 1 save, 27 IP

Dauri Moreta: 0-2, 5.40 ERA, 35 appearances, 1 save, 38.1 IP

Colin Selby (Rookie)

Yohan Ramirez: 3-1, 3.67 ERA, 22 appearances, 1 save, 27 IP

Here's a look at the Pittsburgh Pirates' schedule for the 2023 season.

