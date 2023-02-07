ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love & firefighting: West Manchester couple met as volunteers, became friends and married

By Michael Berman
York Daily Record
 4 days ago
When Jessica Markle — then Jessica Fink — walked into West Manchester Township Fire Department’s (WMTFD) Shiloh Fire Company back in April 2015, she was a college student who decided to become a volunteer firefighter on a whim. Little did she know that she was about to meet somebody who would change her life.

“I was at the station talking to a friend, and Jessica walked in and walked past us,” Josh Markle said. “I looked at my friend and asked, ‘Who’s that?’”

Josh, who had been with WMTFD for a little over a year at that point, was certainly intrigued by the new volunteer. Over time, they got to know each other and became great friends.

About two years later — March 2017 — the two friends began dating. They got engaged in 2019 and set their wedding for May 2, 2020.

But like just about everything in the spring of 2020, the wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was rescheduled and was held on Nov. 7, 2020, in what they both described as the most beautiful November day that can be expected. It was 70 degrees and sunny as WMTFD Chief Clifton Laughman drove the department’s antique engine from the church to the reception at the fire station’s Social Hall with the newly married couple in the back.

The Markles enjoy helping with fundraisers, community outreach, West Manchester’s yearly old-time carnival and various other department events. They also love being in the annual Christmas parade together each year.

“Jessica came into my life at a time that I wasn’t looking for anybody,” Josh explained. “Between sharing a common interest and then being friends for two years, I knew that we were going to last because we got to know each other before dating.”

Josh decided to pursue firefighting after learning more about volunteer service through a coworker.

“I saw that he was taking classes, it wasn’t affecting his work, and he didn’t have to buy any gear,” Josh explained.

Josh’s interest continued to grow, and one day his coworker came out and asked him the question that would change his life.

“Dude, do you want me to get you an application?” his coworker asked.

Josh said yes, filled out an application and began attending fire school. He served with a department in Lancaster County in 2013, eventually landed with Shiloh in January 2014 — his fire school instructor was the Chief of Shiloh — and has been with WMTFD ever since.

Since joining, he’s served as lieutenant for six years and is now back in his initial role as a technician. He is also a driver for the department.

“Volunteer firefighting keeps me on my toes,” Josh said. “Every call is different.”

Jessica says that one of the many things that makes Josh a great firefighter is his patience.

“Josh has the patience of a saint,” Jessica explained. “Not many people in the fire service are that patient, but it’s beneficial to have someone who is.”

As for Jessica, Josh says that his wife has shown a willingness to learn and gain more knowledge.

“Jess is always eager to learn something new. She asks questions, always wants to better herself and know what to do in the moment,” Josh said.

While Jessica says she enjoys learning so many interesting tasks through training — using a chainsaw, breaking open a door, cutting up a car during a vehicle extrication — it’s being able to be there for somebody on what could be their worst day.

“I really like being there to help people when they need it the most,” Jessica said.

“Is It In YOU?”

There are several ways to become a volunteer with WMTFD! The department is searching for volunteer firefighters, fire police, junior firefighters and administration members. The training and equipment are free and no previous experience is required. To find out if you have it in you to become a WMTFD volunteer, visithttps://westmanchesterfirefighter.org/.

Michael Berman is a public relations specialist with The Communication Solutions Group.

