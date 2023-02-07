ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

grandma's are awesome
4d ago

We could definitely live on that, especially since 5 of us live on less then $40K year! Must be really tough for him. Time to retire anyway dinosaur!

johnny
4d ago

The fact is that his wealth that is invested goes into a blind trust and he can draw money from it within certain time parameters. Unlike Pelosi who has an exceptional timely investment history that is the envy of all on Wall Street.

Related
Fortune

Larry Summers says the economy could be headed towards a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York in 2018. Signs of fading inflation and a few strong jobs reports aren’t enough for Larry Summers to sleep well at night. The contrarian economist and former Treasury Secretary is worried that consumers are running out of cash, businesses are cutting costs, and “geopolitical uncertainty” is on the rise. Combined, he warns that these “very large” risks could spark a cartoonish economic crash.
POLITICO

Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
New York Post

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

