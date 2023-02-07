One of two men struck by gunfire on Columbus' South Side has died of his injuries

Columbus police say that one of two men shot Sunday in an incident on the South Side died of his injuries Tuesday.

At 2:54 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3300 block of Markham Road on multiple reports of shots being fired. Responding officers found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital. Two other victims in the shooting were not struck by gunfire, police said.

Due to the severity of his gunshot injuries, Marchel Brooks, 20, of Columbus, died Tuesday at 9:26 a.m. at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, police said.

Columbus homicide detectives are now involved in the investigation.

No suspect or other additional information has been released by police.

Southeast Side man wanted in connection with Jan. 6 homicide

A 42-year-old Southeast Side is being sought by police in connection with a homicide on Jan. 6 that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Ron Robinson has been charged with murder and felonious assault, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, Columbus police were called to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive on the city's West Side for an unknown complaint. When the officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Justin Douglas with a gunshot wound.

According to court records, a witness told police that Robinson, after firing at Douglas, had pointed the firearm at a 33-year-old woman who was with Douglas but the handgun malfunctioned. After clearing the malfunction, Robinson fired again at the woman but missed.

Douglas, who was from the East Side, died at a local hospital from his injuries.

According to his obituary, Douglas, called "JD" by friends and family, was a graduate of Eastmoor Academy and had attended Ohio State University where he was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Douglas had three children, as well as a large extended family in central Ohio and in Jamaica, where he was buried.

Anyone with information on Robinson's location is asked to call police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: