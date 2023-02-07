ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to Nicola Bulley’s dog?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKIQV_0kfbo4fo00

A DOG expert has said missing mum Nicola Bulley's pet could be vital in helping to trace her.

Colin Tennant, director of the Cambridge Institute of Dog Behaviour and Training, explained that pooches often return to the last spot that they were with their owner due to a strong sense of smell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgRSw_0kfbo4fo00
Experts believe Nicola Bulley's dog could be key to finding her Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5Gec_0kfbo4fo00
The mum-of-two was last spotted walking her springer spaniel Willow on January 27 Credit: PA

He wrote in The Times that if a person had fallen into a river, as cops suspect Nicola, 45, may have done, then their dog would tend to pick up their scent and circulate the area.

Nicola's springer spaniel Willow was found close to where her owner went missing

The fact that the dog was dry has led to speculation that the mum-of-two did not fall into the river.

However, a second canine behaviour expert, Ross McCarthy, told the Express: "It all depends on the dog’s association with water and their relationship with the owner and so on, as to whether they would jump in.

"Dogs go into fight or flight as we do, but they may not perceive the same dangers as us. Often chemical changes in the body of the owner can alert the dog to an unusual situation but naturally if the owner is not present - that won't be the case.

"Presumably this dog has been walked along the canal and water often and been discouraged from going in or naturally just avoided going in. It would be a strange occurrence from the dog’s perspective - but outside of Disney and in exceptional cases - dogs don't jump in to save owners."

Where was Nicola Bulley walking her dog?

Mortgage advisor Nicola was walking Willow on a river path in St Michael's-on-Wyre, Lancashire, when she is believed to have fallen in.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

She had black jeans on with olive green ankle wellies.

Nicola's phone and the dog's lead were found on a bench nearby.

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Nicola was reported missing on January 27, 2023.

She was last seen at 9.10am that morning.

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police confirmed there is a ten minute window where they cannot account for Nicola's movements.

This is between the last confirmed sighting at 9.10am, and 9.20am when Nicola's phone was connected to a work call on the bench.

Nicola's parents Ernest and Dot Bulley have pleaded for anyone with information on their daughter's disappearance to come forward.

Her partner, Paul Ansell, has openly spoken about the hell the family are going through.

He told of how her two daughters broke down when he had to tell them "mummy's lost".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rU4pz_0kfbo4fo00
Cops believe Nicola may have fallen into the river wall walking in Lancashire Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XH1nS_0kfbo4fo00
Canine behaviour experts say the pet may be able to find the area where she disappeared by smell Credit: AFP

The Independent

First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in

New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Body found in bed may have lain undiscovered for 20 years

A dead body found in a boarded-up house may have lain undiscovered for around 20 years, it is thought. Officers found butter in the fridge dating from 2001 when they made the grim discovery. The alarm was raised on Friday (January 13) after council staff began clearing out the derelict...
The Independent

Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen by a member of the public at 9.15am on Friday as she walked on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken...
The Independent

Parents’ tribute to ‘vibrant’ girl mauled to death by shark in front of friends

The parents of a 16-year-old girl mauled to death by a shark in western Australia have paid tribute to their “vibrant and happy” daughter.Stella Berry was jetskiing with friends in a suburb of Perth on Saturday afternoon when she jumped into the Swan River to swim with a pod of dolphins, police said.But she was attacked by what is thought to have been a bull shark, and paramedics were unable to save her after she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries at around 3:30pm. It is the first fatal shark attack in the Swan River in...
