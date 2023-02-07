Was The ‘You People’ Kiss Between Jonah Hill and Lauren London Faked Using CGI? Rumors Explode After a Controversial Podcast Episode Drops

Andrew Schulz may not have done the kissing in Netflix’s new rom-com You People, but he sure is doing some telling. According to the comedian, Jonah Hill and Lauren London‘s kiss at the end of the movie is nothing but some good ol’ movie magic.

While speaking on Brilliant Idiots, the podcast he co-hosts with Charlamagne Tha God, Schulz, who played Cousin Avi in You People, sparked the rumors.

“I don’t even know if I should share this shit but in the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI,” he said referring to his co-stars’ onscreen smooch.

“Swear to God, son. I’m there, I’m watching the wedding and I see them going for the kiss and their faces stop like this far,” he said as he held his hands inches away from one another.

Schulz added, “And I’m like: ‘I wonder how they’re gonna play that in the movie — oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.’ But in the movie, you can see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

In the scene, which occurs right at the end of the film following the two characters’ wedding vows, Hill and London are seen going in for the kiss, but just as they “lock lips,” flower petals fall, slightly blurring the actual action.

Decider has reached out to Netflix for confirmation but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, You People, which also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy, follows the unlikely relationship between Ezra (Hill), a 35-year-old broker and podcaster, and Amira (London), a fashion designer. As their relationship grows, the two must grapple with their families along with their cultural differences and expectations from society.

You People is currently streaming on Netflix.