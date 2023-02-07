ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Award-Winning Minnesota Chef Has Her Chicken Recipe Shared In New York Times

It's nice to stumble into Minnesota news, especially when you aren't necessarily expecting it. I will admit I am a little late to the party with a hearty Congratulations to Amy Thielen, cousin to the family who owns Thielen Meats in both Pierz and Little Falls. Amy, who is an award-winning author and an accomplished cook in her own right, has a new cookbook on the way and was just featured in the New York Times for one of her chicken recipes!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon

Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
HUGO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

First of its Kind Arcade Opens in Minnesota Mall

I think you could bring any group of people here and everyone would have a great time! This is a new arcade in Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota and it's like playing life-size video games. It's actually the first of its kind in Minnesota. Everyone has some sort of memory...
ROSEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Ancient History? MN Historical Society Rubs Salt In Vikings Super Bowl Wounds

The Minnesota Historical Society is a great organization. Without an organization like the Historical Society, we probably wouldn't have much inside our Capital Building, or much knowledge of how 'things used to be'. This morning the Minnesota Historical Society tweeted out a Minnesota Vikings 'Big Game' button from the 1970s, and in the process threw some salt in the Super Bowl wound of Vikings fans everywhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

 https://krforadio.com

