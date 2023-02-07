Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
There Is (Supposedly) A Haunted Dairy Queen In Minnesota
Looking for a spooky spot to have a treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and the...
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Award-Winning Minnesota Chef Has Her Chicken Recipe Shared In New York Times
It's nice to stumble into Minnesota news, especially when you aren't necessarily expecting it. I will admit I am a little late to the party with a hearty Congratulations to Amy Thielen, cousin to the family who owns Thielen Meats in both Pierz and Little Falls. Amy, who is an award-winning author and an accomplished cook in her own right, has a new cookbook on the way and was just featured in the New York Times for one of her chicken recipes!
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
Minnesota Winery Becomes a Beautiful, Family-Friendly Ice Palace Each Winter
Good thing I discovered this before they closed for the season because this looks really cool! There's a winery in Minnesota that transforms into a beautiful ice palace every winter. Plus, it's family-friendly, not just for adults, so you can bring your kids for some fun too. The winery is...
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon
Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
First of its Kind Arcade Opens in Minnesota Mall
I think you could bring any group of people here and everyone would have a great time! This is a new arcade in Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota and it's like playing life-size video games. It's actually the first of its kind in Minnesota. Everyone has some sort of memory...
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes a New, Adorable Baby Penguin to the Family
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, MN made an exciting announcement earlier this week that two of their penguins had a baby! And I wish we were allowed to go cuddle the little guy because he's so cute. The baby and his parents, who are named George and Skittles by...
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
It’s Nat’l Pizza Day: Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Topping?
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Duran Duran Announced as Grand Stand Performers at the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is kicking off its Grandstand performance announcements with a bang. DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. This show will be happening on Thursday, August...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Ancient History? MN Historical Society Rubs Salt In Vikings Super Bowl Wounds
The Minnesota Historical Society is a great organization. Without an organization like the Historical Society, we probably wouldn't have much inside our Capital Building, or much knowledge of how 'things used to be'. This morning the Minnesota Historical Society tweeted out a Minnesota Vikings 'Big Game' button from the 1970s, and in the process threw some salt in the Super Bowl wound of Vikings fans everywhere.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0