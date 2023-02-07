Read full article on original website
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
Portion of James Island Connector closed due to crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector on Friday evening. According to CPD, westbound lanes from Harborview Road to Folly Road are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Harborview Road exit. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic Thursday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Captain Chris Hirsch said the officer was directing traffic following a collision when they were struck shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Old Trolley Road and Community Road. The officer was taken to a local […]
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Downtown streets close due to crash with power pole: Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several streets downtown are closed after a crash with a power pole. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Dominion Energy is on the scene and expects the process...
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
Summerville man who stabbed wife with butcher knife sentenced to life in prison
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of brutally stabbing his wife to death was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, according to the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office. After just forty minutes of deliberation, a Dorchester County jury found 60-year-old Anthony Argoe guilty of murder in connection with the death of his wife Lynda Argoe […]
Crash with power pole closes downtown streets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a Thursday afternoon crash with a power pole. The Charleston Police Department said East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed. Police say crews with Dominion Energy are on the […]
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community. The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said. 19-year-old Jakaii […]
