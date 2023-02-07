ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

athleticbusiness.com

Friend of Ja Morant Banned from FedEx Forum Over Laser Pointing

The NBA has confirmed that unnamed individuals have been banned from the FedExForum in Memphis for one year following an incident during the Grizzlies' Jan. 29 game against Indiana. As reported by The Associated Press, Memphis star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his was one of those...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

“Bruh, you’re not hard” Shannon Sharpe brutally trashes Grizzlies PG Ja Morant for his entourage’s alleged gun-pointing harassment of Pacers’ players

Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of the Memphis Grizzlies but he has expressed his concerns about Ja Morant‘s recent behavior. Morant has recently been associated with people who are involved in some controversial incidents. Sharpe believes that Morant is trying to portray himself as ‘hard‘ and is making bad decisions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Morant's bold claim ages terribly after wild West shake-up

Draymond Green had a swift response on Jan. 5 to Ja Morant's 'I'm fine in the West' comment, and a little over a month later, the rest of the Western Conference chimed in with its own loud message. In a December interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Morant boldly shrugged off...
MEMPHIS, TN

