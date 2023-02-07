Read full article on original website
You Have to See How This Maine Mom Embarrassed Her Kids in The Pick Up Line
I was recently talking about all the ways people embarrassed their kids over the years. After all, our kids (especially when they're little) spend a good amount of time embarrassing us. We all remember being in the grocery store with our little ones when they would make some obnoxious (and...
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Here Are the 25 Most Romantic Places in Maine to Take Your Valentine’s Day Date
Maine is naturally a romantic state, filled with top-rated restaurants, historic and charming buildings and landmarks, and spectacular views of diverse landscapes. No matter where you go in our beautiful state, you are bound to feel the love in the air, especially in February. Whether you're in love or terrified...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Emu on the Run: Flightless Bird Leads Police on Chase Through Massachusetts Towns
Now this is quite 'emu'-sing (see what we did there?). For those who don't know, this is an emu. According to the Smithsonian, these large, flightless birds are native to Australia, and reside in "eucalyptus forest, woodland, heath land, desert shrub lands and sand plains." When it comes to birds, emus are second in height only to ostriches, standing at around 5.7 feet tall. That's taller than this writer.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
25 Ways You Know It’s Absolutely Too Cold in Maine
Us Mainers have very thick skin because we have had to deal with cold temps for centuries. It's almost like we're half Viking because we know how to deal with the frigid winters that mother nature put us through. However, lately, it's been below freezing and even we have had...
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Maine Lands Itself on Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised About
Maine is an incredibly beautiful state known for many different things so it’s not too surprising when we see ourselves land on top 10 national lists. The one time a Maine ranking surprised me was when a study claimed that Maine didn’t make it on the top 20 list for happiest states to live in.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
Maine People Seem Against Item Limits in Self Checkout Lanes
Most consider the self checkout lanes at grocery and retail stores to be a modern convenience they can't live without. The fact that self checkout lanes have only gotten more popular in the past couple years speaks to that notion. But as an open letter in 2022 opined, should there be an item limit on how many items you can pass through a self checkout lane at any given time? You may be surprised at which way Maine leans.
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Mainers Tell Us Their Favorite 30 Local Beers to Enjoy During the Super Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to have a few cool ones to enjoy during football?. Well, this is the weekend for it, because we have finally reached the biggest game there is, the Super Bowl. As we all know by now, the Super Bowl is much...
What the Hell is With This Extreme Weather Forecast for Maine Next Week?
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
News Center Maine’s Morning Report is Having Way Too Much Fun
Local TV news has changed a lot over the past decade and if you ask me, it's a change for the better. News is a serious business and the serious stories get treated as such, but the news has lightened up over the years, especially in the mornings. News Center...
Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike
Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
