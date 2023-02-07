ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Madera South students are selling free-range eggs for $5 a dozen

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Madera-area high school is responding to high-priced eggs – and giving their students hands-on opportunities to learn about farming and business management.

Madera South High School (MSHS) FFA (Future Farmers of America) students take care of 50 chickens. This includes feeding, cleaning the chicken coop, and collecting and cleaning the eggs. They sell them for $5 a dozen and $10 for 18 eggs.

Anyone can purchase the eggs, but online reservations are needed . As of Tuesday, all sign-ups for eggs have been claimed.

For Valentine’s Day, the Madera FFA Stallion Blossoms Floral Boutique is taking care of the community’s flower needs. They are offering roses and mixed flowers in a variety of price ranges. The students took in pre-orders in January but will have a variety of other bouquets and gifts available for purchase.

Both sales are run by Students at MSHS. Administrators say that the proceeds go to support students’ projects. Students participate in a cooperative where they are managing combined financial resources to pay for expenses and also provide an income.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page on the availability of flowers and eggs.

