Man found shot from Tyler homicide investigation identified

When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims they found someone deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified, Erbaugh said.
“This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” said Erbaugh.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0