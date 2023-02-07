Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Man found shot from Tyler homicide investigation identified

By Luke Whitney,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcayS_0kfbmsLx00

UPDATE: Tyler Police has identified the victim in this case as 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers. According to officials, this case is still under investigation.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced.

PHOTOS: Driver missing after major crash on SH64 in Van Zandt County

When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims they found someone deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified, Erbaugh said.

“This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” said Erbaugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kfbmsLx00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
One arrested after man found shot on side of Longview road
Longview, TX2 days ago
Rusk Police looking for alleged smoke shop window breakers
Rusk, TX1 day ago
Crash downs power pole at Rieck Road and South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Most Popular
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Police identify woman killed in pedestrian crash on Loop 323 in Tyler
Tyler, TX4 days ago
One dead and one injured in major car wreck on SH 334 in Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City, TX2 days ago
1 dead after Gun Barrel City crash
Gun Barrel City, TX2 days ago
POLICE: East Texas man wanted for assault, harassment
Arp, TX3 days ago
East Texas man killed in major crash in Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City, TX2 days ago
Tyler man wanted by Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office
Tyler, TX4 days ago
East Texas man arrested after $10,000 in guitars, band equipment stolen
Diana, TX3 days ago
Woman Arrested On 1600 Block State Highway 154 South
Sulphur Springs, TX3 days ago
8 new Longview police officers take law enforcement oath
Longview, TX2 days ago
Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office investigating furniture store fire near Lindale
Lindale, TX3 days ago
East Texas Man Not Guilty Of Murder
Jacksonville, TX2 days ago
Upshur County man sentenced to 28 years in prison after meth conviction
Gilmer, TX2 days ago
Henderson County officials searching for man with warrant for injury to child
Longview, TX5 days ago
Man suffers significant burns in Tyler house fire
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Antenna tower stolen from fire department in Longview
Longview, TX4 days ago
Missing Longview woman found safe, police say
Longview, TX6 days ago
PHOTOS: Longview house fire under investigation
Longview, TX5 days ago
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Flint, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy