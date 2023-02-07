Read full article on original website
In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.GodwinIslandton, SC
Local Beaufort SC musician to perform Valentine’s Day concert…at Waffle HouseExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doorsExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in BeaufortExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
abcnews4.com
CofC faculty partner with Trust for Public Land to promote access to public parks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston and the Trust for Public Land have teamed up to identify and promote high-impact policies that support equitable access to parks. Morgan Hughey, assistant professor of health and human performance and Honors College faculty fellow, and Kendra Stewart, director of the...
Alex Murdaugh's legal dream team strategizes at luxe South Carolina estate
Alex Murdaugh's legal team is staying at a luxurious estate with five homes, seven lakes and a sparkling swimming pool during the Walterboro, South Carolina, trial.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, nine sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium were released at Little Talbot State Island Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The juvenile Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles were admitted to the Care Center for cold stunning, hook, and line injuries.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
abcnews4.com
CofC recognized as top producer of Fulbright Scholars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston is ranked as one of the top six Fulbright Scholar Producer Master's institutions in the United States. According to a Feb. 10 press release, this recognition is given to U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022–23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Three faculty members from College of Charleston were also selected for Fulbright awards for the 2022–23 academic year: Brian Bossak (public health), mutindi ndunda (teacher education), and Narayanan Kuthirummal (physics).
WMBF
Horry County leads South Carolina in drug overdose deaths, data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the most recent data regarding drug overdoses in the state reveals an alarming trend. In terms of total drug overdoses among counties, Horry County topped the list with 272. Greenville and Charleston had the second...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
abcnews4.com
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
abcnews4.com
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
abcnews4.com
Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Trial, Day 15: Week 3 wraps up with more focus on Alex's state of mind
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial is expected to wrap up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Live blog embed authored by Drew Tripp. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish...
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trace Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was located in St. Stephen on Thursday. Deputies received the call for service just after 1:30 p.m. Berkeley County deputies responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will […] The post Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found in St. Stephen appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Testimony: Murdaugh's friend of 30 years was unaware of troubles, is owed $192K
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Wilson talked to Alex Murdaugh as he drove to his mother's home in June 7, 2021, the night Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered. He said Murdaugh sounded totally normal, nothing out of the ordinary, and no panic in his voice.
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh Day 15: Judge denies motion for mistrial, housekeeper testifies on $31M lawsuit
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fiery and tense moments in Day 15 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Judge Clifton Newman removed the jury from the room to hear objections from the defense calling for a mistrial. Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson took the...
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island The army corps of engineers report says their wake is putting beachgoers and boaters in possible danger. These dangerous waves are caused by bigger ships usually going at a speed over 12 […]
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:
