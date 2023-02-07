ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemassee, SC

abcnews4.com

South Carolina Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, nine sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation at the South Carolina Aquarium were released at Little Talbot State Island Park in Jacksonville, Florida. The juvenile Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles were admitted to the Care Center for cold stunning, hook, and line injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CofC recognized as top producer of Fulbright Scholars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston is ranked as one of the top six Fulbright Scholar Producer Master's institutions in the United States. According to a Feb. 10 press release, this recognition is given to U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022–23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Three faculty members from College of Charleston were also selected for Fulbright awards for the 2022–23 academic year: Brian Bossak (public health), mutindi ndunda (teacher education), and Narayanan Kuthirummal (physics).
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Horry County leads South Carolina in drug overdose deaths, data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the most recent data regarding drug overdoses in the state reveals an alarming trend. In terms of total drug overdoses among counties, Horry County topped the list with 272. Greenville and Charleston had the second...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trace Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was located in St. Stephen on Thursday. Deputies received the call for service just after 1:30 p.m. Berkeley County deputies responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will […] The post Berkeley County Deputies Investigating After Body Found in St. Stephen appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
ORANGEBURG, SC
iheart.com

This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:
CHARLESTON, SC

