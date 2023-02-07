CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston is ranked as one of the top six Fulbright Scholar Producer Master's institutions in the United States. According to a Feb. 10 press release, this recognition is given to U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022–23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Three faculty members from College of Charleston were also selected for Fulbright awards for the 2022–23 academic year: Brian Bossak (public health), mutindi ndunda (teacher education), and Narayanan Kuthirummal (physics).

