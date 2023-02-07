PRESCOTT – Prescott and Nevada County were hit hard by last week’s ice storm. Limbs and trees were downed across the county, damaging power lines and roads in all areas. Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver said the city got it really bad and was hit hard. He said there were limbs and trees everywhere. Oliver and the city are working with the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development Commission to find funds to help with the expenses.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO