On January 31, 2023 at approximately 8:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Sergio Alavardo, 23, of Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Ave. C Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Sergio Alvarado Charged With Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession With Purpose To Deliver
Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County
A truck drive had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department. The drive had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted for medical treatment.
Eugene Hunt
Mr. Eugene Hunt, age 81 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Sunday February 5, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
City, county hit hard by ice storm
PRESCOTT – Prescott and Nevada County were hit hard by last week’s ice storm. Limbs and trees were downed across the county, damaging power lines and roads in all areas. Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver said the city got it really bad and was hit hard. He said there were limbs and trees everywhere. Oliver and the city are working with the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development Commission to find funds to help with the expenses.
Bethel AME Church in Hope To Observe 143rd Church Anniversary
Bethel AME Church, 418 S. Laurel, Hope, 143rd Church anniversary, Sunday February 26th at 11am . Theme: “Walking By Faith, Not By Sight”, 2Corinthians 5:7. Guest speaker Rev. James Giles, Presiding Elder Hot springs Arkadelphia District. Pastor Rev. Dr. J. Wayne Rogers. Stream on Facebook live Bethel African...
Kiwanis chili day at FUMC
PRESCOTT – Thursday was chili day for the Prescott Rotary Club. Members of the group gathered at First United Methodist Church with pots of chili for the public. This is an annual fundraiser for the club with the funds going to pay for hosting the annual honor banquet at Prescott High School for students.
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
CADC offers drop off tax service
FILING TAXES – Filing taxes for individuals and families in 2022, free tax help is available February 4th – April 18th. The Central Arkansas Development Council will have a VITA volunteer at the Prescott/Nevada County Library to help prepare tax returns for individuals and families. These returns will be prepared and e-filed by IRS-certified volunteers.
4H/FFA career development day held at fairgrounds
PRESCOTT – Buses from across the state filled the Nevada County Fairgrounds Monday for the 4H/FFA Career Development Day. A total of 764 students from 50 school districts participated in the event. Along with the fairgrounds, events were also held at the OYEA barn, the Nevada County Industrial Park and Reddin’s tree farm.
Hope High FBLA winners
HOPE – Hope High School students recently took part in the FBLA Spring Conference at Henderson State University on February 7, 2023. The students listed all placed in their respective events and will be heading to the State Conference on April 3rd and 4th at the Statehouse Convention Center!
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Annual Meeting & Banquet
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their upcoming Annual Meeting and Banquet and Facebook Auction. The Facebook Auction will open Thursday, March 30th through Tuesday, April 4th. The Chamber is seeking donations for this year’s auction at this time. Please contact the Chamber if you would like to donate. Follow HopeHempstead County Chamber Auction on Facebook for all the details.
