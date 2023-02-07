Read full article on original website
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley
Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event
Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
What Business Should Buy the Old New Paltz Stewart’s
Just about every community has a building that is waiting for a new business to take over. During COVID many businesses closed and some just relocated. Relocation is the reason that this building is currently empty in New Paltz. If you are a fan of Stewart's Shops you might already...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America
It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
History buff renovates Newburgh tavern believed to be gathering place for American Revolution leaders
Thomas Dodd spent six years and $500,000 to renovate Weigands Tavern in Newburgh.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Send Your Ex to The Litter Box at Saugerties, NY Animal Shelter
Love is in the air...for some. For others, love is in the litter box. Valentine's Day is almost here and those who are in strong relationships are hustling to get their date night plans locked down. Apparently, Americans are going to be spending about $200 on their lovers for Valentine's Day this year (that's up $20 from last year).
Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
