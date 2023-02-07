ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Mystery Machine for Sale Near Hudson Valley

Woah Scoob! You can own your very own Mystery Machine. You can live out one of America's favorite cartoons by purchasing your very own Mystery Machine. If you have a big brown dog then it is perfect. Remember Scooby Doo?. If you watched the popular cartoon then you are well...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event

Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

