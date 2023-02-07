Read full article on original website
Branded Cowboy Church starts fundraiser for building a church facility
VICTORIA, Texas - Branded Cowboy Church will host 'An Evening with Mark Lowry' to help with their building funds. The Christian comedian, singer and songwriter will perform some of his music and show off his comedic chops. All of the funds from the event will go to the building of...
Kevin's Closet on the verge of closing
VICTORIA, Texas - Tucked away in the corner in a shopping center off John Stockbauer you’ll find Kevin's Closet. Located at 5003 John Stockbauer Dr STE K, Kevin's Closet is a resell shop dedicated to Kevin James Garza, who when he was only 11-years old was hit and killed while walking to school in Bloomington. It’s been over 6 years and the person who killed him has still not been caught, Kevin's mom Darlene says her son knew the mission of giving back to those in need because he’d help him mom work in the resell shop.
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen
VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
'Night to Shine' prom for special needs individuals makes for a night to remember
VICTORIA, Texas - It was a night to remember at Victoria East High School Friday evening because they hosted the annual 'Night to Shine' event. 'Night to Shine' is a prom for individuals with special needs and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is celebrated and is able to have an amazing night...all free of charge and for all ages, making for a perfect prom.
Bay City lifts boil water notice
VICTORIA, Texas - Bay City announced Saturday that they are no longer under a boil water notice. Bay City officials reported that the notice came after a mechanical issue with one of their water wells after a fire hydrant repair. Water pressures in Bay City have been restored and they...
ICE detainee escapes in Karnes County
KARNES COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 8, a detainee at the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Karnes County Immigration Processing Center (KCIPC) escaped. Local law enforcement were notified immediately of the escapee and are assisting with the search. At this time, the search remains ongoing, according...
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
Suspect at large after overnight bailout in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas -- At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Victoria Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane. The suspect-vehicle gave pursuit before bailing out of the vehicle near Taylor and Garrett Street. Authorities believe the suspect ran northwest toward Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero
CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
People involved in fatal crash near Goliad identified
GOLIAD, Texas - One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after a deadly 2-car crash involving 3 people near Goliad Friday afternoon. Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says that on 3:56 p.m. Friday afternoon 81-year-old Irving Nierenberge and his wife 63-year-old Gloria Nierenberge out of Haines City, Florida were hit from behind by 25-year-old Lathanial Samples from Beeville.
One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad
GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
TxDOT to install new traffic lights at two intersections in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT) is currently preparing for the installation of new traffic lights at two intersections in Yorktown. TxDOT will be installing new traffic lights at the intersections of FM 240, Riedel Street, and State Highway 72 and at State Highway 119, Mehnert Street, and State Highway 72.
Ganado's QB will play LB in college
GANADO, Texas - The Ganado Indians are coming off deep playoff runs, in part to quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero, but now he will be heading to Fort Worth for a new position. The four-year starter will be moving to the defensive side of the ball to play linebacker at Texas Wesleyan University. Bures-Guerrero received four offers to play at the next level, but he only toured TWU and McMurry University. He decided to pick the Rams because it had a better foundation and felt like home.
DISTRICT CHAMPS!
EDNA, Texas - The Edna Cowboys needed to take care of business Friday night against rivals the Columbus Cardinals if it wanted to be district champions in both football and basketball. The Cowboys were looking to be a powerhouse school and winning district was one of the goals early in the year.
