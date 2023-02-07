VICTORIA, Texas - Tucked away in the corner in a shopping center off John Stockbauer you’ll find Kevin's Closet. Located at 5003 John Stockbauer Dr STE K, Kevin's Closet is a resell shop dedicated to Kevin James Garza, who when he was only 11-years old was hit and killed while walking to school in Bloomington. It’s been over 6 years and the person who killed him has still not been caught, Kevin's mom Darlene says her son knew the mission of giving back to those in need because he’d help him mom work in the resell shop.

BLOOMINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO