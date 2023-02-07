Virginia senate passes bill requiring AEDs in public schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Senate has passed a bill that will require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in every public elementary and secondary school across the commonwealth.
Introduced by Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William), the bill is a response to NFL player Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest during a regular season game in January. An AED was used on Hamlin.
The device uses an electric shock to restore a person’s normal heartbeat.
The bill must now pass through the Virginia House of Delegates.
