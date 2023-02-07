ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday

A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

First College in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
TULSA, OK

