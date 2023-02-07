LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.

