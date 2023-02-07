Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
Rural Oklahoma town small business owners claim outrageous spike in Summit Utility bills
Small businesses in the city of Canton claim they’ve been experiencing extremely high utility rates recently.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KOKI FOX 23
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
news9.com
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow woman finds job, purpose through local staffing agency for people with disabilities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A tailored staffing agency is helping people with disabilities in Green Country find meaningful work and purpose. Laurie Winiecke works as a houseman at a Hilton Garden Inn in Broken Arrow. She vacuums the hallways, dusts the blinds, strips the beds and empties the trash cans.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
kswo.com
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
news9.com
Firefighters: No Injuries In Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the Willowbend Apartments near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road at around 7:40 a.m. Officials say the blaze broke out in an upstairs apartment and was contained to one unit. According to fire officials, nobody was home at the time it broke out and crews believe that it started in the kitchen of the unit.
Comments / 1