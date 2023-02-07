ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

thelevisalazer.com

EAST KENTUCKY MAN GETS LIFE FOR SMUGGLING FENTANYL INTO JAIL

FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING ON PERMANENT VACATION TO THE GRAYBAR HOTEL, COURTESY OF UNCLE SAM: JUSTIN D. BRYANT, OF SHELBIANA, KY., WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN FEDERAL PRISON, FOR SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO JAIL THAT LED TO THE OVERDOSEDEATH OF AN INMATE. A Pike County,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
PADUCAH, KY
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wmky.org

Kissick Facing New Indictment

A former Rowan County payroll officer is facing an additional indictment, 11 months after she was terminated. A grand jury handed down a superseding 4-count indictment against 54-year-old Rebecca Kissick Last week. Kissick is accused of writing checks to herself from the Rowan County Fiscal Court’s checking account for $168,227.02...
WJHL

Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
whiterivernow.com

16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures

Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
WKYT 27

Death investigation underway in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County. Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead. KSP says his body...
BATH COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

