thelevisalazer.com
EAST KENTUCKY MAN GETS LIFE FOR SMUGGLING FENTANYL INTO JAIL
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING ON PERMANENT VACATION TO THE GRAYBAR HOTEL, COURTESY OF UNCLE SAM: JUSTIN D. BRYANT, OF SHELBIANA, KY., WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN FEDERAL PRISON, FOR SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO JAIL THAT LED TO THE OVERDOSEDEATH OF AN INMATE. A Pike County,...
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
2 men dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
Paducah, Kentucky, Best Western shooting – Hotel employee fatally injured by ‘guest after he was denied cigarette’
A HOTEL employee has been fatally wounded by a guest after the suspect was denied a light for his cigarette. Cops raced to the scene at the Best Western in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday morning where they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the first floor. Residents are...
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
clayconews.com
Murder/Suicide Investigation on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County, Kentucky
HUSTONVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police ia reporting that on Friday, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
wymt.com
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
wmky.org
Kissick Facing New Indictment
A former Rowan County payroll officer is facing an additional indictment, 11 months after she was terminated. A grand jury handed down a superseding 4-count indictment against 54-year-old Rebecca Kissick Last week. Kissick is accused of writing checks to herself from the Rowan County Fiscal Court’s checking account for $168,227.02...
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
whiterivernow.com
16th Judicial District drug activity nets punishment, forfeitures
Arkansas 16th Judicial District drug offenders received tough punishment and were forced to give up more than $80,000 in asset forfeitures in 2022, according to a release from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellye S. Barber. One Independence County drug offender received a 35-year prison sentence. An Independence County jury found Shawn...
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Bath County
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County. Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead. KSP says his body...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah
UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
wymt.com
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
