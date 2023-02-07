Victim speaks out after former firefighter sentenced over sexual abuse

Watervliet, N.Y. ( News10 )-The former Watervliet firefighter who was found guilty of sexually abusing a female Uber driver, has been sentenced to serve 30 days in the Albany County Jail. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with his victim after the sentencing as she shared her frustration over delays with the trial and why she refused to stay silent.

“Every night I see the same dream. Every night I see him. Every night. I can’t sleep because I feel like this is still going,” said Edward Rolfe’s victim, who wished to remain anonymous to protect herself and her family. She says every day of her life has been impacted by what happened on January 29, 2019. That was the night that Rolfe, a passenger in her Uber vehicle, repeatedly grabbed her breasts and private area. The now former Uber driver says the abuse has claimed a heavy emotional toll on her. “Days and days that I could not get out of bed. Could not sleep. Could not go to work because I could not like, function.”

Edward Rolfe was convicted of harassment, sexual abuse and forcible touching in November. The Assistant District Attorney who tried the case was Erin LaValley. On Tuesday, Watervliet City Court Judge Thomas Lamb sentenced him to 30 days in jail and 6 years’ probation . Rolfe does not have to register as a sex offender.

It took years for the case, which began in 2020, to come to its conclusion. First, the trial was delayed by what the judge called a protest outside court. Rolfe’s victim says it was not a protest, just a small group of her friends and supporters. Then, the pandemic caused more delays. During that time Rolfe remained on paid leave from his job as an EMT and firefighter receiving his salary of $75,900 a year. City officials tell News10 that he was fired after the jury found him guilty. “After four years of him being free and not held accountable. Like yeah, today is a better day,” said his victim.

She endured reliving the night over again in front of the jury, as the defense accused her of changing her story. Yet she stood her ground and refuse to be silenced. She says she is not just doing it for herself, but for anyone who has been abused or harassed. “Just come out. Don’t let anyone ever insult to harass you or bully you. None of that. Don’t let anyone to stop you from getting justice for yourself.”

