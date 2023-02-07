ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bellarmine.edu

Knights to open spring season at Carpenter-Chaney Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's golf team opens its spring season on Friday and Saturday at the Carpenter-Chaney Classic hosted by UT-Martin and Morehead at Indian River Preserve Golf Club in Mims, Florida. The event, which is named after legendary head golf coaches Jerry Carpenter (UT Martin from 2002-20) and...
bellarmine.edu

Jacksonville State clips women's basketball 59-54

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — At the conclusion of a tense fourth quarter that saw no lead extend beyond two possessions, Jacksonville State managed to squeak out a 59-54 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Thursday night in ASUN action in Pete Mathews Coliseum. With 12 seconds remaining, Bellarmine...
bellarmine.edu

Softball start times shifted for Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational

CLINTON, S.C. – Due to rain in the area, Bellarmine softball's schedule for the Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational at Presbyterian University has changed. Maryland Eastern-Shore has dropped out of the tournament, so the Knights will now play doubleheaders at the same times on Friday and Saturday:. Friday:. -Bellarmine vs....
bellarmine.edu

2023 Softball Season Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Game-week is officially upon the Bellarmine softball program, and the Knights are set to embark on their third season in the Division I era in 2023. Along with the excitement of beginning a new season, Bellarmine also has a new head coach. Enter Caitlyn de la Haba, who was named the sixth head softball coach in program history in August. Prior to arriving at Bellarmine, de la Haba coached for six seasons at Lafayette College (Pa.) in the Patriot League.
bellarmine.edu

Gordon secures third ASUN Freshman of the Week acknowledgement

ATLANTA — North Florida's Macauley Franks, Kennesaw State's Isaiah Rogers and Bellarmine's Jackson Gordon earned ASUN Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field weekly honors, announced Wednesday by the league office. Franks earned his first career Track Athlete of the Week accolade after tying a program record he set earlier this year. Rogers collected his second Field Athlete of the Week nod while Gordon garnered his third Freshman of the Week honor.
bellarmine.edu

Higginbotham honored with season's first Defensive Player of the Week accolade from ASUN

ATLANTA – Detroit Mercy's Ryan Birney and Bellarmine's JC Higginbotham earn the league's first ASUN Conference Men's Lacrosse weekly awards of the 2023 season, announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Birney (Player) claimed his first career honor after he scored a career-high five goals for his fifth career hat-trick in the season opener at VMI while Higginbotham (Defensive Player) collected a career-high 22 saves against eighth-ranked Duke.
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine’s MBA named a top program in the country by Princeton Review

Bellarmine University's Rubel School of Business has been selected as one of the best MBA Business Schools in 2023 by the Princeton Review, highlighting the exceptional quality of the MBA program. The Princeton Review conducts extensive research and analysis to determine the top Business Schools in the country. The evaluation...

