LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Game-week is officially upon the Bellarmine softball program, and the Knights are set to embark on their third season in the Division I era in 2023. Along with the excitement of beginning a new season, Bellarmine also has a new head coach. Enter Caitlyn de la Haba, who was named the sixth head softball coach in program history in August. Prior to arriving at Bellarmine, de la Haba coached for six seasons at Lafayette College (Pa.) in the Patriot League.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO