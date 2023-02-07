Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
bellarmine.edu
Knights to open spring season at Carpenter-Chaney Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's golf team opens its spring season on Friday and Saturday at the Carpenter-Chaney Classic hosted by UT-Martin and Morehead at Indian River Preserve Golf Club in Mims, Florida. The event, which is named after legendary head golf coaches Jerry Carpenter (UT Martin from 2002-20) and...
bellarmine.edu
Wrestling puts unbeaten home record on the line versus Campbell and The Citadel this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine wrestling has rolled to 10 dual wins this season – the most in program history. The Knights (10-2, 2-2 SoCon) are also unbeaten at home (3-0) and will attempt to continue that streak this weekend with SoCon duals versus Campbell and The Citadel. The...
bellarmine.edu
Jacksonville State clips women's basketball 59-54
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — At the conclusion of a tense fourth quarter that saw no lead extend beyond two possessions, Jacksonville State managed to squeak out a 59-54 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Thursday night in ASUN action in Pete Mathews Coliseum. With 12 seconds remaining, Bellarmine...
bellarmine.edu
Softball start times shifted for Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational
CLINTON, S.C. – Due to rain in the area, Bellarmine softball's schedule for the Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational at Presbyterian University has changed. Maryland Eastern-Shore has dropped out of the tournament, so the Knights will now play doubleheaders at the same times on Friday and Saturday:. Friday:. -Bellarmine vs....
bellarmine.edu
2023 Softball Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Game-week is officially upon the Bellarmine softball program, and the Knights are set to embark on their third season in the Division I era in 2023. Along with the excitement of beginning a new season, Bellarmine also has a new head coach. Enter Caitlyn de la Haba, who was named the sixth head softball coach in program history in August. Prior to arriving at Bellarmine, de la Haba coached for six seasons at Lafayette College (Pa.) in the Patriot League.
bellarmine.edu
Gordon secures third ASUN Freshman of the Week acknowledgement
ATLANTA — North Florida's Macauley Franks, Kennesaw State's Isaiah Rogers and Bellarmine's Jackson Gordon earned ASUN Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field weekly honors, announced Wednesday by the league office. Franks earned his first career Track Athlete of the Week accolade after tying a program record he set earlier this year. Rogers collected his second Field Athlete of the Week nod while Gordon garnered his third Freshman of the Week honor.
bellarmine.edu
Higginbotham honored with season's first Defensive Player of the Week accolade from ASUN
ATLANTA – Detroit Mercy's Ryan Birney and Bellarmine's JC Higginbotham earn the league's first ASUN Conference Men's Lacrosse weekly awards of the 2023 season, announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Birney (Player) claimed his first career honor after he scored a career-high five goals for his fifth career hat-trick in the season opener at VMI while Higginbotham (Defensive Player) collected a career-high 22 saves against eighth-ranked Duke.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine’s MBA named a top program in the country by Princeton Review
Bellarmine University's Rubel School of Business has been selected as one of the best MBA Business Schools in 2023 by the Princeton Review, highlighting the exceptional quality of the MBA program. The Princeton Review conducts extensive research and analysis to determine the top Business Schools in the country. The evaluation...
