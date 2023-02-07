Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side
Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
WTRF
Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges
Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
wqkt.com
Man arrested after crashing into ambulance at Wooster intersection
Police in Wooster arrested a 45-year-old man this week after his pickup truck struck an ambulance. It happened Tuesday night when the man failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of North Bever Street and East Wayne Avenue. The ambulance was transporting a 74-year old patient at the time, fortunately no one was injured. Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
WHIZ
Ohio Loves Transit Week
ZANESVILLE, OH – Many individuals, communities, businesses, and families in Ohio benefit from public transportation. This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week. Public transportation is an essential service that provides the community safe and reliable transportation. SEAT offers five fixed route services in Zanesville and two fixed route services in Guernsey County to get you where you need to go.
Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
Dover man sentenced after ‘ding-dong ditch’ assault
A 61-year-old Dover man has been sentenced after being accused of assaulting a teenager who ding-dong ditched his house in October.
Ohio man plead no contest following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger. 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control. Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99. Officials say there is […]
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Cow found in road, Kroger serves trespass complaint
Moo-ve The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Alderman Road, in Millfield, regarding a cow on the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the heifer had already moved out of the road to avoid being hit. Just Helping Out. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near Coolville...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County State of the Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
Pringle sexually abused one victim when she was 12 and 13 years old and another victim was 16.
Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of […]
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
