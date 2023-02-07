ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
sciotopost.com

Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side

Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
LOGAN, OH
WTRF

Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges

Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
dayton247now.com

SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted

OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County

Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
LANCASTER, OH
wqkt.com

Man arrested after crashing into ambulance at Wooster intersection

Police in Wooster arrested a 45-year-old man this week after his pickup truck struck an ambulance. It happened Tuesday night when the man failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of North Bever Street and East Wayne Avenue. The ambulance was transporting a 74-year old patient at the time, fortunately no one was injured. Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
WOOSTER, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Loves Transit Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many individuals, communities, businesses, and families in Ohio benefit from public transportation. This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week. Public transportation is an essential service that provides the community safe and reliable transportation. SEAT offers five fixed route services in Zanesville and two fixed route services in Guernsey County to get you where you need to go.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Cow found in road, Kroger serves trespass complaint

Moo-ve The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Alderman Road, in Millfield, regarding a cow on the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the heifer had already moved out of the road to avoid being hit. Just Helping Out. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near Coolville...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County State of the Court

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
WTRF- 7News

Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy