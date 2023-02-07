Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideMadison LeeSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
2 carjacking suspects arrested in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man and woman were arrested in Des Moines after at least one armed carjacking on Thursday. One police officer fired his handgun, but it does not appear that anyone was shot, according to Kent police. The incident began when Des Moines officers found a...
'This person needs to face what they did': $1,000 reward offered in Capitol Hill fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — The family of an 80-year-old woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has offered a $1,000 reward for help finding the driver who is responsible. Bari Hill was struck Sunday afternoon and later died at Harborview Medical Center. Hill's family...
Seattle man charged with first-degree rape, robbery in South Lake Union assault
SEATTLE — A suspect was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery with sexual movitation and residential burglary with sexual motivation after he allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in her South Lake Union apartment last weekend. A judge ordered the suspect, identified as Isaiah David Weston, to be held...
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Forklift operator accused of drunk driving, causing fatal crash held on $300,000 bail
SEATTLE — A memorial stands along Aurora Avenue for Jessica Valdez, a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash involving a forklift. The forklift operator is in jail, suspected of driving drunk. This case was the focus in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The Judge found probable cause for vehicular homicide, DUI, and set bail at $300,000.
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into downtown Seattle hair studio
SEATTLE — Harper's Hair Studio on Seneca Street in downtown Seattle may look like it is temporarily closed but it is open after a car crashed through the front door and windows on Feb. 11. A suspected DUI driver hit another car and sent it right into Christina Slimp's...
'We're sitting ducks': Lake City residents fed up with condo building burglaries
SEATTLE — Residential burglaries have been a growing problem for residents in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood. “What they’ve been doing is prying open our fire door and then they come up this hallway, they just open this door and have full access to our mail,” said resident Zachary.
Man charged after locking couple out of Wallingford home for hours
SEATTLE — A man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood was charged Monday with residential burglary and third-degree assault. Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, remains jailed on $30,000 bond, which a judge issued Friday. The Seattle Police Department was called Feb. 1 just before...
Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals
AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex. Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.
Sheriff's office says fentanyl supply is 'flooding' King County
SEATTLE — The King County executive says lives are being lost at an alarming rate because of fentanyl. The King County Sheriff’s Office does have a special emphasis unit that is going after drug dealers. While that unit’s work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared
SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
In Session: Police pursuit, safety bills highlighted this week
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill sponsored by lawmakers from both parties would give police the authority to chase after a suspect whenever the officer has “reasonable suspicion” a crime has been committed. Longtime state legislator Rep. Roger Goodman, who chairs the House committee that heard two pursuit-related...
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
Edmonds School District breach exposed sensitive student, staff data
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District (ESD) revealed Friday that sensitive information about students, staff and parents was exposed, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31. The district identified information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, date...
Minivan crashes into pole, causing power outages in Kent
KENT, Wash. — A minivan crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected over 1,000 customers in Kent. Authorities said a minivan crashed into a utility pole on West James Street near 2nd Ave North just after 2:15 a.m. The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight, according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1