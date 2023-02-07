ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 carjacking suspects arrested in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man and woman were arrested in Des Moines after at least one armed carjacking on Thursday. One police officer fired his handgun, but it does not appear that anyone was shot, according to Kent police. The incident began when Des Moines officers found a...
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
Man charged after locking couple out of Wallingford home for hours

SEATTLE — A man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood was charged Monday with residential burglary and third-degree assault. Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, remains jailed on $30,000 bond, which a judge issued Friday. The Seattle Police Department was called Feb. 1 just before...
Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals

AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex. Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.
Sheriff's office says fentanyl supply is 'flooding' King County

SEATTLE — The King County executive says lives are being lost at an alarming rate because of fentanyl. The King County Sheriff’s Office does have a special emphasis unit that is going after drug dealers. While that unit’s work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared

SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
In Session: Police pursuit, safety bills highlighted this week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill sponsored by lawmakers from both parties would give police the authority to chase after a suspect whenever the officer has “reasonable suspicion” a crime has been committed. Longtime state legislator Rep. Roger Goodman, who chairs the House committee that heard two pursuit-related...
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
Edmonds School District breach exposed sensitive student, staff data

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District (ESD) revealed Friday that sensitive information about students, staff and parents was exposed, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31. The district identified information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, date...
Minivan crashes into pole, causing power outages in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A minivan crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected over 1,000 customers in Kent. Authorities said a minivan crashed into a utility pole on West James Street near 2nd Ave North just after 2:15 a.m. The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight, according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
