Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Reflects On 20-Year Partnership With Eminem & Dr. Dre: 'You Can't Rewrite History'
50 Cent has reflected on his partnership with Eminem and Dr. Dre on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, saying he feels “blessed” to have worked with such iconic talents. As his blockbuster debut celebrated its major milestone on Monday (February 6), the G-Unit...
Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, and Sylvia Rhone Honored at Grammys Black Music Collective Dinner
The Recording Academy honored legendary artists Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott, along with esteemed record executive Sylvia Rhone at its second-ever Black Music Collective Ceremony on Thursday, one of the marquee events leading into the Grammy Awards this Sunday. The event was celebratory, even by Grammy standards, as the four music industry fixtures were each awarded the Global Impact Award, a sort of lifetime achievement award within the BMC. The recipients gave emotional speeches between performances from their friends and collaborators, including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, 2 Chainz, Chloe Bailey, Tweet, Tyga, Korupt, and Ty Dolla $ign. “I...
allhiphop.com
EXCLUSIVE: J.J. Fad Calls Out Recording Academy Over Hip-Hop 50 Segment: “Make It Make Sense”
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5). This year’s ceremony boasts a special tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executed produced by Questlove. Among the long list of legendary artists hitting stage are De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott […]
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
Complex
Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and More Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With Epic Grammys Performance
The Grammys commemorated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance and people watching at home lost their minds. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes were just some of the titans of the genre who took the stage for the performance, which was produced by Questlove. Other hip-hop icons that...
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
allhiphop.com
Slick Rick Celebrates Grammy Honor With Russell Simmons, Nas, Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte & More
On Saturday (February 4), the co-founder of Slick Rick’s former label Def Jam Recordings hosted a star-studded event at Culina Ristornate + Caffé. Slick Rick was in Los Angeles over the weekend celebrating his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award with several of his famous friends. On Saturday (February 4),...
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Others Set to Perform at 2023 Grammys
DJ Khaled is bringing an all-star hip-hop cast to the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Feb. 5, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and John Legend are set to perform their hard-knocking Grammy-nominated record, “God Did.”. “God Did” is up for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. If...
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute
The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
