200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
OnlyInYourState
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
Demopolis Times
Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs
A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase
The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
WTOK-TV
Man dies from gunshot wound
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
