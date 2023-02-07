ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Terps’ Miller named to Naismith Midseason List

By Andrew Oliveros
 4 days ago

Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller was named to a prestigious list Tuesday as a midseason candidate for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year. The Terps guard averages 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and is top 25 in the nation and top three in the Big Ten in scoring. Miller’s 19.4 points per game are the most since former Terp Brionna Jones averaged 19.9 points in 2016-17.

The two-time All-Big Ten guard has scored in double figures in 22 of 23 games this season, recorded three double-doubles against three top-25 teams (No. 17 Baylor, No. 7 Notre Dame, and No. 10 Ohio State). She scored a career-high 32 points against Baylor and came in clutch against Notre Dame with a buzzer-beater to defeat the Irish.

Miller is also fifth in the country with 137 made free throws and fourth in the Big Ten with 49 steals. The Maryland women’s next game is at Northwestern on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Evanston, Illinois.

