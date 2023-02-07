ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Dinosaurs roam Downtown Pittsburgh with Jurassic Quest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dinosaurs are taking over downtown Pittsburgh.It's Jurassic Quest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, letting you and your family experience 165 million years of dinosaur history.You'll be able to walk among life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, and even train a raptor."It's a fun day for the whole family to explore together. Lots of ways to be playing and following kids' curiosity as they learn about dinosaurs at their own pace," said Carolyn Barker, one of the event's dinosaur trainers.The dinosaurs are only in town through Sunday before once again becoming extinct.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira

This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: February 10, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMonster Jam at PPG Paints ArenaCanine CompanionsNorth Central Region GraduationKDKA Pups on FacebookFet-FiskSognatore SalonHays Bald Eagle Cam by the Audubon Society of Western PennsylvaniaTeam PTL Polar PlungePittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: The Heat Budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We always appreciated questions from our viewers, and we recently received a great one!Ron asked: To get this answer, we are going to dive into budgeting, but instead of money, we are going to budget heat.Just like your bank account, when you are losing more heat than you have coming in, your temperatures will continue to get colder and colder. Since we can't do anything to save heat outside, to start warming even more, we need to look somewhere else...the sun!We need to look at a couple of different aspects of it, too. First, the amount of daylight. Even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo returning 7 sea turtles back to the ocean

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for a smile to start your weekend, we've got one for you! The Pittsburgh Zoo says they're making a trip to Florida tomorrow to return seven rehabilitated sea turtles back to the ocean. It's part of the zoo's "Sea Turtle Second Chance" program which rescues critically injured and endangered animals and helps them get strong and healthy and then back into the wild. The zoo said the turtles have been cleared to head back home after getting exit exams at the veterinarian. They'll be traveling tomorrow and back in the water on Monday! 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Local chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

The most well-known Pittsburgh cuisine includes a lot of french fries 一 whether it’s on sandwiches, salads, or with a side of Heinz ketchup. But Pittsburgh’s culinary scene extends to cuisines from around the world, and now some restaurants are nationally-recognized. The James Beard Foundation released semi-finalists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cat rescued from ventilation system in Gibsonia home

GIBSONIA (KDKA) - One Pittsburgh cat is now down to eight lives. The feline got caught up in a place it wasn't supposed to be and the video caught the rescue inside the Gibsonia home. The cat found her way into the ventilation system and couldn't be lured out which led the owner to call in some backup. "That was crazy, she is trouble," the owner said. "Poor little Jolly, she's scared as heck." Now, Jolly the cat is free from the air ducts and back to exploring everything else she can find!
GIBSONIA, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For

Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s

Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car drives into Carl's Tavern in Monroeville

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A car drove into the Carl's Tavern restaurant in Wilkins Township on Thursday afternoon, according to KDKA-TV reporter Jennifer Borrasso. Pictures sent by a viewer detailed the damage the car did to the restaurant. It's unknown if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time, or if there are any injuries.The tavern posted on Facebook saying it's still open for normal business hours. 
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Water woes: Around half of Americans don't drink enough daily

PITTSBURGH — At Pittsburgh FIT, trainers and staff preach proper hydration. "Many times people come here wanting to lose weight, and the first thing we tell them to do is start drinking more water," said Jodi Butler, the gym's owner. But new data from Pittsburgh-based research company Civic Science...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy