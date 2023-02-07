ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally

Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
A Few AM Showers in Northern California

A weak weather system is moving through northern California with a few morning showers and some Sierra snow. A dusting of snow is possible. Most of the afternoon will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer temps and sunshine expected Sunday with highs near 70.
California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
