Wheatland, CA

KCRA.com

Traffic delays happening along Highway 99, Caltrans says

Emergency pavement work in the south of Sacramento County is causing major delays along northbound Highway 99, Caltrans says. Traffic is currently backed up almost to Elm Avenue in Galt, according to Caltrans. It is recommended that other routes like Interstate 5 be used. This content is imported from Twitter....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 70 remains closed

Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Loomis settles with developers over traffic

The town of Loomis settled out of court last month for $90,000 with the 108-acre College Park project in Rocklin over traffic impacts on Taylor Road. Rocklin City Council in December approved the final environmental impact report on the project at Sierra College. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said this...
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

High-speed chase rolls into town

A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65

Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Williams Causes Major Injury

A head-on crash was reported in Williams on February 9 when one driver’s vehicle crossed over from the southbound side into the northbound lanes. The accident happened along northbound I-5 just south of the State Route 20 off-ramp at around 11:28 a.m., causing major injuries to at least one person. The accident involved a Toyota 4Runner and Toyota pickup, according to the report of the incident issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
WILLIAMS, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run

California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside

(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA

