KCRA.com
Traffic delays happening along Highway 99, Caltrans says
Emergency pavement work in the south of Sacramento County is causing major delays along northbound Highway 99, Caltrans says. Traffic is currently backed up almost to Elm Avenue in Galt, according to Caltrans. It is recommended that other routes like Interstate 5 be used. This content is imported from Twitter....
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis settles with developers over traffic
The town of Loomis settled out of court last month for $90,000 with the 108-acre College Park project in Rocklin over traffic impacts on Taylor Road. Rocklin City Council in December approved the final environmental impact report on the project at Sierra College. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said this...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
KCRA.com
'It is really, really horrible': Pothole problems plague Sacramento County street
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials told KCRA 3 there will soon be improvements made to portions of Watt Avenue that have been plagued with potholes, cracks and other issues. Drivers have been complaining for years about Watt Avenue, with some even calling it one of the worst...
Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
KCRA.com
The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65
Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Williams Causes Major Injury
A head-on crash was reported in Williams on February 9 when one driver’s vehicle crossed over from the southbound side into the northbound lanes. The accident happened along northbound I-5 just south of the State Route 20 off-ramp at around 11:28 a.m., causing major injuries to at least one person. The accident involved a Toyota 4Runner and Toyota pickup, according to the report of the incident issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
smithmountainlake.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
KCRA.com
Skate park portion of Regency Park to be named after Tyre Nichols. Here’s the process
Sacramento city leaders announced in early February that a skate park in Natomas that was one of Tyre Nichols’ favorite spots in the city would be renamed in his honor. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by officers of the Memphis Police Department. The announcement was made...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
KCRA.com
CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside
(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
