Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
David Hochberg on distressed sellers, and why you’re seeing more of them
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent to explain what a distressed seller is, why there’s an increase of these people in the market, and how you can use the equity in your home to pay off some of your debt. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
Dave Hochberg on home equity loans and HELOCs
David Hochberg, host of Home Sweet Home Chicago, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss home equity loans and HELOC’s. David addresses the differences between the two types of loans and the proper times to use them.
Extremely Local News: Check out these Valentine’s Day events in Chicago
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Bronzeville Students Practice Jumpshots And Yoga With Former Chicago Bulls Guard Randy Brown: The youth empowerment event, co-hosted...
Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/11/2023) – David Hochberg with Student Loan Assassin Rae Kaplan, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team, and Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, who talks about disability forgiveness and answers student loan questions. Next, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about what she is seeing in the market right now and the power of marketing with her team. Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski who talks about the process of removing lifts and later on Frank helps a listener who has a question. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Wintrust Business Minute: Baxter International is the latest Chicago-area company to announce job cuts
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Deerfield-based Baxter International is the latest Chicago-area company to announce job cuts. It plans to reduce its global headcount by less than 5%. The cuts come as the company launches a restructuring plan. As many as 3,000 employees will be cut worldwide in the second quarter. Baxter lost $2.4 billion in 2022. At the end of last year, it employed about 60,000 people worldwide.
‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’
It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to hot dogs and heart-shaped chocolates
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Mean Weiner. Located at 532 Sheridan Rd. in Highwood, they are known for serving giant hot dogs, specialty sandwiches, and Mexican food. Lt. Haynes also reviews Illinois Nuts & Candy, located at 3745 Dempster in Skokie. They are known for serving a variety of chocolates, dried fruit and nuts, and gummy bears.
Extremely Local News: Is it possible for the Congress Theater to reopen?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. As Congress Theater Crumbles, Developer Wants $27 Million From City To Revive Logan Square Gem: The price tag on the long-stalled project keeps going up, and the delays are getting longer — but developers say they’re still committed to overhauling and reopening the beloved venue.
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show focuses on electric vehicles
Co-general manager of The Chicago Auto Show Dave Sloan joins Bob Sirott to talk about what attractions will be at the show, the focus on electric vehicles, and how many of the models will be on the market. You can purchase tickets to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show here.
Super Bowl recipes from ‘Chicago’s Very Own Eats’ hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff
Just as important as the game and the commercials is what you’re having to eat on Super Bowl Sunday. As a podcast that celebrates good food, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff from Chicago’s Very Own Eats shared some of their favorite recipes to help you with your game-time spread.
As the Super Bowl approaches, watch out for sports betting scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to talk about Super Bowl betting scams and reliable sources to donate to for earthquake relief. He also shares details about losing money on dating sites and Facebook groups scams.
