Lucky lottery player in Washington lands one of biggest Powerball jackpots in history

A lucky player in Washington landed one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history during the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing.

The player’s ticket matched all six numbers during the drawing, winning $754.6 million — the fifth largest Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers included white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and a red Powerball 7, lottery officials said in a news release.

The winner gets a payment choice of a $407.2 million lump sum or annuity payments.

“If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year,” the agency said in the release.

This record win comes months after someone in California won the highest jackpot in Powerball history of $2.04 billion on Nov. 7.

The November win beat the 2016 record when three players split the $1.586 billion jackpot.

Although one person took home the jackpot on Monday, there were still nine other ways to win a prize.

Five tickets matched five white balls, scoring those players $1 million prizes, the release said. And one player in Texas won $2 million by matching all the white balls and adding a $1 Power Play to their ticket.

The odds of scoring a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The national lottery game costs $2 to play. Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales cutoff times vary from state to state.

Drawings are broadcast on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m., and can be streamed online .

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

18-year-old bought first lottery ticket and forgot about it — until her win made history

31-year-old can’t believe her ‘mind-boggling’ Iowa lottery win. ‘Is this real life?’

Man’s coffee run leads to huge SC lottery win — but his wife didn’t believe it