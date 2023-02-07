New Rule Irks DVH, Most Encouraging Part of Latest Scrimmage + More Arkansas Baseball Insights

One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO