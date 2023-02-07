New Rule Irks DVH, Most Encouraging Part of Latest Scrimmage + More Arkansas Baseball Insights

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Botched Boxscore Means Hogs’ Ugly Shooting Night Worse Than Reported + More MSU Loss Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — On a wild day across the SEC, Arkansas basketball had a prime opportunity to maintain its recent momentum and make a move in the standings Saturday night. Results earlier in the day gave the Razorbacks a chance to move into a tie for fourth place in the league, but that required a win over Mississippi State. They didn’t capitalize, though, and had their five-game SEC winning streak snapped with a 70-64 loss.
bestofarkansassports.com
Putting a Hard Stop to Talk of Mike Neighbors’ So-Called “Softness”
Arkansas men’s basketball is not Arkansas women’s basketball. They may have had eerily similar seasons this year, but the standards and expectations are not, and should not be, the same. Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks are 17-7 and 6-5 in the SEC after Tuesday night’s win over Kentucky on the...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Davonte Davis’ 3-Point Shooting Among Most Surprising Arkansas Sports Stories
Earlier this week, Best of Arkansas Sports began a countdown of the 10 most surprising individual player developments over the past decade. We touched on a benchwarmer who suddenly became an NFL Draft pick, a baseball player who briefly turned into Babe Ruth and several other incredible turnarounds. However, those...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Football to Keep One-Third of Potential Super Seniors in 2023
One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.
bestofarkansassports.com
Coming to Grips with Arkansas’ “Year of the Injury” Claiming Latest Victim
FAYETTEVILLE — Projected weekend starter Jaxon Wiggins needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2023 Arkansas baseball season, the UA announced Thursday. The date of the surgery has not yet been set, but it will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
bestofarkansassports.com
What Started as Contempt for John Calipari in Arkansas Basketball Circles Is Trending Toward Flat-Out Affection
Ten years ago – a touch more – Calipari was coming off a national championship with Kentucky in just his third season at the helm in Lexington. He’d already taken the Wildcats to an Elite Eight and a Final Four in his first two seasons. Ten years...
nwahomepage.com
Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel
Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel. Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney …. Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel. Mrs. Mildred’s kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for …. Mrs. Mildred's kitchen in Fayetteville is ready for super bowl Sunday. Meet with...
Arkansas high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 2/10/23
Get the latest Arkansas girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Former Huntsville school officials fined in relation to basketball team hazing
Two former Huntsville school officials are fined for charges of failing to call the child abuse hotline for students.
Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?
ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
Arkansas Paisley’s Law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
An Arkansas law could become the model for the country when it comes to recognizing parents of stillborn children.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Arkansas to Denver, Colorado
Have you been fascinated by cowboy culture, exceptional landscapes, swingy jazz tunes? Then this adventurous and exciting road trip from Arkansas to Colorado, Denver is just what you need, dotted with one charming city and landscape after another for you to explore. The 990-mile road trip from Arkansas to Denver,...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
Study shows Arkansas combined sales tax rate third highest in nation
A study released Tuesday shows Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Arkansas state representative reacts to Sanders’ omnibus education bill
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled an omnibus education bill.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Arkansas joins lawsuit against Justice Department gun brace ban
Arkansas has joined a coalition of 25 states and others in a lawsuit against a federal gun regulation banning a weapon accessory.
Comments / 0