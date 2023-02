FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lake Monticello Owners Association welcomed a new mascot to its team, Monti the Friendly Lake Monster. After the pandemic and being in solitude for so long, the association decided to bring a little fun competition into the community. Fluvanna County artists of all ages were asked to submit their best lake monster.

LAKE MONTICELLO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO