One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
The Verge
Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its workforce
Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, said it was laying off 50 percent of its employees in a bid to reduce costs. The company also named a new CEO, Igor Torgov, who previously served as executive vice president of digital at the company. Arrival, which announced last...
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
GM Is Ordering a Massive Overhaul With Its EV Batteries: Report
via General MotorsGM once touted the packaging and cost savings of pouch cells in its Ultium platform, but that may soon change.
EV Maker Rivian Is Developing an Electric Bike
The electric-vehicle company Rivian currently only makes three different cars. But the marque is already getting ready to expand into other forms of transport. A Rivian electric bike is currently under development, Bloomberg has reported. It’s unclear whether that means a battery-powered motorcycle or bicycle, but the company does have patents for ebike components and designs. The move was disclosed last week at a company-wide meeting, sources told Bloomberg. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that a small group of engineers was working on the ebike. In October, he had explained that one of the marque’s long-term goals was moving into the micro-mobility...
Google Adds Electric Vehicle Charging Station Info to In-car Maps
Citing a rise in interest in EV charging locations, Google is adding search functionality to Maps.
Autoblog
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the project...
Jaguar To Preview EV Plans This Spring, First New Model Coming 2025
We will get an early first look at Jaguar’s electric future later this year. The brand’s overhaul won’t bring a new production model until the middle of the decade, but a preview of the EV rebirth will be given this spring. The information comes from the company’s interim CEO Adrian Mardell, who took this position in November last year.
US News and World Report
American Honda Plans Fuel-Cell Car and Hydrogen Push
American Honda is doubling down on its hydrogen strategy, and although a new CR-V-based crossover fuel-cell car with plug-in capability is coming for North America and Japan in 2024, that’s not the whole story. According to Ryan Harty, division head of CASE and energy business development at American Honda Motor in an embargoed press call February 6, the company is moving ahead on several fronts.
electrek.co
Hertz took delivery of half its massive Tesla order of 100,000 electric cars
Hertz disclosed that it took delivery of only half its massive Tesla order of 100,000 electric cars. However, the numbers don’t add up. In 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
Autoweek.com
BMW’s Neue Klasse EVs Will Be Built at This Plant
BMW readies plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, for Neue Klasse EV production starting in 2027, in addition to others in Europe and North America. The automaker plans to use structural battery packs in its Neue Klasse models, in addition to highly scalable modules for platforms and powertrains, suitable for high-performance models and the automaker's more affordable volume models.
electrek.co
Volkswagen announces five-year plan to accelerate EV production and software strategy
Following a recent supervisory board meeting, Volkswagen Group has announced a major shift in its electrification strategy to expedite EV production over the next five years. Additionally, the German automaker intends to revamp its software strategy in support of the effort. Software issues have had a huge effect on Volkswagen’s EV output up to this point.
torquenews.com
BlueFire Project Shatters Recharging Wait Times For Electric Vehicles
As part of the 'BLUEFIRE' project, the recharging technology has been tested in a racing kart and subjected to real resistance tests on the road, greatly exceeding expectations. The slow charging speed of electric vehicles is one of the handicaps that still prevents the user experience of an electric car...
insideevs.com
EV Off-Roading, BMW, Nickel, And Tesla's Master Plan: Top EV News Feb 10
This week, we have news on EV Off-Roading, BMW, Nickel, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Third Master Plan: Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of February 10, 2023. If you like EV news, make sure to subscribe to our bi-weekly EV newsletter. You can find our most recent edition here.
Volkswagen Pondering Plug-In Hybrid Or Electric Truck For The US
Volkswagen has been talking about a pickup for the United States for years and yet you won't find one at a dealership. Pictured here is the Tarok, a conceptual truck introduced in April 2019 at the New York Auto Show. Nearly four years later, there's still no sign of a VW-badged workhorse as the new Amarok is not coming to North America. Nevertheless, the company hasn't given up on the idea, according to a statement made by VW CEO of America.
EV battery startup Ionbox claims impressive charging times
Ionblox, an EV battery startup that makes batteries for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (or VTOLs) and electric cars, had some good news on Wednesday. It announced a second close of its Series B round at an increased $32 million. The company claims it can produce super-fast lithium-ion batteries that...
Biden administration awards $2 billion loan to EV battery recycling company as US plays catch-up: report
The Biden administration awarded a conditional $2 billion green energy loan to Nevada-based recycling venture company Redwood Materials, started by a former CTO at Tesla.
Top Speed
Kawasaki And Hydrogen Could End Your EV Woes
With the ozone depleting, pollution increasing, and ecosystems dying, it’s safe to say these are worrisome times. Electrification seems like a go-to solution for all this, and many two-wheeler giants plan to go all-electric in the next decade. However, even though it might seem like it, electric motorcycles are NOT entirely pollution-free, and they’re certainly not too popular among hardcore enthusiasts like us. So, taking a different approach on the matter, Kawasaki recently debuted an interesting hydrogen-powered motorcycle that could end your EV woes, but keep all the key aspects we love about motorcycles—even the exhaust note!
