ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

2 Missouri city officials admit to embezzling $647,000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two former officials in a small St. Louis County town pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of embezzling about $647,000 from the town, which has an annual budget of $450,000.

The former clerk in Flordell Hill, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty on Monday to mail fraud and wire fraud after admitting that she stole $487,673 from the town, which has about 1,200 residents.

The former assistant city clerk, 76-year-old Donna Thompson, pleaded guilty to the same charges Tuesday. She admitted embezzling $159,903. The embezzlement occurred between February 2016 and April 2022, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Woodson will be sentenced May 16 and Thompson will be sentenced May 17. Both women will be required to pay back the money.

Woodson and Thompson, who lived together, wrote about 614 checks to themselves and forged the signature of either the mayor or the treasurer on the checks, according to a plea agreement.

They used the money to pay their rent, as well as for gambling and personal expenses.

Comments / 2

Related
KOLR10 News

California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
NBC News

Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the...
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
The Associated Press

Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Ernster said the preliminary investigation indicates that no one else was involved. The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school at about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.” School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers on Thursday amended a proposed bill that opponents criticized as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argued that the modified bill just creates a gray area that allows harassment and leaves schools with no way to discipline it until it meets the state’s legal definition of bullying. The House Judiciary Committee passed the amended legislation 13-6, a day after hearing from dozens of opponents who testified that the measure would increase bullying and harassment of students already struggling to fit in.
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy