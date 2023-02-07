ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Robert Ayers joins Tennessee's staff

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMuQN_0kfbiwk100

Former Vol Robert Ayers Jr. is joining Josh Heupel’s coaching staff.

Ayers Jr. will serve as a defensive graduate assistant for the Vols in 2023.

He played linebacker and defensive end at Tennessee from 2004-08.

The former Vol served as defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 2022.

He came to Oak Ridge after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Knoxville Catholic High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) during the 2020-21 seasons.

Ayers Jr. was selected No. 18 by Denver in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

In the NFL, Ayers Jr. played for Denver (2009-13), the New York Giants (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2016-17).

Ayers totaled 257 tackles, 35 sacks, 14 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown during his NFL career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nyla Brooks: ‘This is home for me’

As Nyla Brooks rode in the family’s vehicle for 500 miles from Accokeek, Maryland, to Knoxville, Tennessee, the teenager had plenty of time to make a decision. Brooks, an elite guard in the Class of 2025, had been thinking about committing to the Lady Vols on her unofficial visit, but she hadn’t told anyone yet. Not Coach Kellie Harper. Not her father, Willie Brooks. Not her mother, Tonya Brooks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense

Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What New Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle Said Wednesday

Tennessee assistant coach Joey Halzle met with the local media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since Josh Heupel promoted him to offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. Halzle spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback coach after coming from Central Florida to Knoxville with Heupel. The former Oklahoma...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee Basketball: Rest of Season Predictions, How to Watch, More

Tennessee basketball left Nashville Wednesday night with their heads low, and all confidence was completely gone. All teams go on cold streaks, and thankfully for Tennessee basketball fans, it’s not march yet. There are still plenty of games left on the schedule, so let’s dive in and see where the Vols will likely end up in March, how to watch, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Local Sports Update: OR sweeps CHS on emotional night at the ‘Donnie Dome’

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/9/23. Oak Ridge 65 Clinton 40…Playing in front of a packed Don W. Lockard Gymnasium on Craig Dixon Night at Clinton High School, the Lady Dragons came up short in their bid to knock off perennial power Oak Ridge. Playing as they have all season long in Dixon’s memory, on this night it meant just a little bit more with several members of Craig’s family in attendance. On the court, Clinton hung tough with a team that has had its number for over 30 years, but in the end a dominant effort on the glass powered the Lady Wildcats past their hosts. Demetria Strickland led all scorers with 22 points for Oak Ridge, while Lanee Carmichael led Clinton with 16 points. Oak Ridge has no won 74 straight games in the series dating back to December of 1990.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy