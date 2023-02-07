The Ever-Ready Engine Company #3 held its annual installation of officers and inspection on Friday, January 27 at Kenny’s on the Green. Second Assistant Chief Pete Kurszyna gave the oath of office to Treasurer Thomas Pipczynski, Secretary Donald Owen, Second Lt. Thomas Andrzejewski, and First Lt. Justin Berry. Chief Joe Hartmann gave the oath of office to Captain Andrew Smith. Chief Joe Hartmann swore in all the officers for the year 2023. The prestigious A. Lloyd Case Award was presented to James Niewadomski by Captain Andrew Smith and Georgette Case. A bouquet of flowers was presented to Georgette Case and Ex Captain Joe Berezny received recognition for his 45 years of service to his company. Special mentions were given to company members Lieutenant Justin Berry and Firefighter Frank Greenwood for their valiant save of life at two separate structure fires. Afterwards everyone sat down and enjoyed the food and shared good times together.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO