Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Jutta Mariotti, 65
Jutta J. Mariotti of Wading River died on Feb. 8, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Germany to Erik and Marianne (Krautter) Ixmeier. She attended St. Joseph’s College. She worked as a teacher at St. David’s School in Riverhead. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
Maria Katina Mrva, 78
Maria Katina Mrva of Southold died on Feb. 6, 2023 at home. She was 78 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
George F. Spath, 89
George F. Spath of Teaneck, New Jersey and Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Marguerite (Baumann) and George Spath. He attended Teaneck Public schools. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1950 shortly before the Korean War. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and recruit drill instructor. He served until his honorable discharge in June 1954.
Greater Jamesport Civic Association February meeting
The Greater Jamesport Civic Association will host its meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom featuring Congressman Nick LaLota’s aide. LaLota’s aide will present how the congressman is able to assist community members with federal issues. For more information or to receive the Zoom information,...
Real estate transfers: Feb. 10, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Feb. 10, 2023. Robert DeTore to Curtis & Joy Caputo, 130 Southfields Road, $350,000, on Jun. 23, 2022. Flanders 11901. US Bank to Kalemachi Group...
Around Town: February 5
The Ever-Ready Engine Company #3 held its annual installation of officers and inspection on Friday, January 27 at Kenny’s on the Green. Second Assistant Chief Pete Kurszyna gave the oath of office to Treasurer Thomas Pipczynski, Secretary Donald Owen, Second Lt. Thomas Andrzejewski, and First Lt. Justin Berry. Chief Joe Hartmann gave the oath of office to Captain Andrew Smith. Chief Joe Hartmann swore in all the officers for the year 2023. The prestigious A. Lloyd Case Award was presented to James Niewadomski by Captain Andrew Smith and Georgette Case. A bouquet of flowers was presented to Georgette Case and Ex Captain Joe Berezny received recognition for his 45 years of service to his company. Special mentions were given to company members Lieutenant Justin Berry and Firefighter Frank Greenwood for their valiant save of life at two separate structure fires. Afterwards everyone sat down and enjoyed the food and shared good times together.
Meet the grand marshals of the 2023 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Patrick and Joann Waski
Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be led for the first time this year by two grand marshals, husband and wife Patrick and Joann Waski of Jamesport. Patrick Waski, a retired Riverhead Police detective, said he was surprised by the invite by the parade sponsor, East End Emerald Society.
Riverhead Justice Court Report: January 2023
Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Lori Hulse and Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 1,537 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 9, 2023
A total of 91 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 9, 2023, among them:. 12:13 a.m. Disturbance report, Hilton Garden Inn, Riverhead. Officer reports no charges filed. 4:57 a.m. Disturbance report, West Main Street and Kroemer Ave, Riverhead. Officer reports one person transported to PBMC. 7:55 a.m....
Justice Court Report: Week of February 6
Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 218 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
Town seeks to legalize storage of drag-racing equipment left on EPCAL runway by promoter months ago
Equipment, jersey barriers, trailers and a truck were some of the items left on a town-owned runway at the Calverton Enterprise Park by a drag-racing promoter after the end last year’s “Race Track, Not Street” drag-racing series in September. Riverhead Town officials are currently negotiating an agreement...
Makerspaces launched in all Riverhead schools, as educators aim to enhance early STEM learning
Jan. 24 was “crazy hair day” for students at Riley Avenue Elementary School. But for Tracy Martin’s third grade class, it was also their day that month to play in their library’s makerspace. This month’s theme was winter. Students took a seat at several stations in...
Town board wrap-up: Downtown development, paintball at EPCAL, more
The proposed Suffolk Theater expansion and a new mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue both got preliminary site plan approval from the Town Board Tuesday. The nearly 60-foot tall addition to the rear of the Suffolk will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new green room, dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms. The addition also includes approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 market-rate rental apartments on floors two through five — 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units.
Sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck seriously injured in accident Friday morning
Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a motor vehicle accident in Jamesport this morning that seriously injured a sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck backed into a parked dump truck on Kirby Lane in Jamesport shortly before 10 o’clock this...
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance
The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless
Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
After public opposition at hearing, proposed water conservation code will be revised
Riverhead’s proposed water conservation law will be revised after some residents on Tuesday said the law was too strict and did not take into account certain irrigation needs not satisfied by the every-other-day watering schedule mandated by the law. Aiming to conserve water during times of peak demand, the...
Restaurant Depot gains approval of IDA benefits, hopes to open on Route 58 by year’s end
Restaurant Depot, which plans to open its fourth Long Island warehouse in Riverhead later this year, was granted financial assistance for the Route 58 development by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday. The Riverhead IDA board voted 4-0 to approve the benefits package, comprising sales and use tax exemptions not...
Cops: Bronx teen operated stolen vehicle, charged with criminal possession of stolen property
A Bronx teenager was charged with criminal possession of stolen property today after Riverhead Police found him operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the New York City Police Department, according to a police press release. Police said a 17-year-old male was operating a stolen 2020 Kia Forte...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0