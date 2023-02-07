ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hot button issues face setbacks in Virginia General Assembly

By Brendan Ponton
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia lawmakers reached their crossover day on Tuesday, when both the Senate and House of Delegates must complete work on their own legislation before the other chamber takes up the bills.

Heading into the session, abortion was one of the most talked about issues, but Senate Democrats blocked any anti-abortion bills from advancing. House Republicans didn't wind up docketing any of the abortion restriction bills, including one backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"We knew that both chambers were going to be divided. We knew that the margins in the chambers," said Dr. Ben Melusky, a political science professor at Old Dominion University.

Melusky says divided government has prevented substantial issues, like abortion, gun control, and marijuana. Democrats are in control of the Senate and Republicans in the House.

"The reality is this is halftime, so this is crossover day. We are all set for a couple of last minute showdowns, but the reality is the game was set before it even started," he said.

On guns, both chambers have passed their own bills, but they will face uphill battles in the other chamber.

On marijuana, Virginia Senators passed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational sales in 2024.

"It does what more than 60-percent of Virginians want us to do: regulate these products, ensure they're safe for consumers, and it also generates hundreds of millions of dollars for the Commonwealth," said Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria).

House Republicans have already blocked two bills setting up legal sales. The bills were introduced by members of their party.

A big issue left outstanding is the budget. Gov. Youngkin has been pushing for $1 billion in new tax cuts. "We're going to reduce taxes for all Virginians," Youngkin told News 3 in December.

So far, Democrats have signaled they're not interested, saying they already cut taxes last year.

"To go further this time would be premature given the inflationary pressures our economy has been experiencing," said Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax).

While there hasn't been much action on controversial issues, Melusky predicts the conversation isn't over with every seat of the General Assembly up for election this year.

"These issues change quickly and public attitudes can change very quickly, so a lot can happen between now and November," said Melusky.

Lawmakers are currently scheduled to end their session on Feb. 25.

