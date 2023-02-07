ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury's Schramm commits to Midland for women's wrestling

FAIRBURY, NE — It's been a good week for one of the Jeffs's wrestlers. Makena Schramm — who won a girls wrestling district championship last weekend — signed her letter of intent to continue grappling in college Thursday afternoon. The Fairbury senior will head to Fremont for...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Aurora knocks off No. 2 Crete 53-45

CRETE - Aurora spoiled Senior Night for Class B's second-ranked team. The Huskies used hot shooting and tough defense to down No. 2 Crete 53-45 on Thursday night. Chase Phillips and Dylan Danielson each scored a team-high 17 in the victory. Aidan McDowell led Crete with 20 points in the defeat.
CRETE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers erase 17-point deficit, earn comeback win over Badgers

LINCOLN - Nebraska put up the largest comeback Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever seen to knock off Wisconsin 73-63. It was homecoming for Bellevue West product Chucky Hepburn, and the first half belonged to the him and the Badgers as Wisconsin would lead by 11 at the first half break.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse pursues nuisance abatement, volleyball court

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse woman sentenced for Vape Town theft

NEBRASKA CITY - Haleigh McDonald, 35, of Syracuse was sentenced to a year probation for misdemeanor theft from Vape Town in Syracuse in November. She is ordered to pay restitution of $500. Court records say investigators found items belonging to the store where McDonald worked at a Syracuse residence. McDonald...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond

PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule

Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County

HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
HEBRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup

#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges

FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy