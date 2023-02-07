Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury's Schramm commits to Midland for women's wrestling
FAIRBURY, NE — It's been a good week for one of the Jeffs's wrestlers. Makena Schramm — who won a girls wrestling district championship last weekend — signed her letter of intent to continue grappling in college Thursday afternoon. The Fairbury senior will head to Fremont for...
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
Aurora knocks off No. 2 Crete 53-45
CRETE - Aurora spoiled Senior Night for Class B's second-ranked team. The Huskies used hot shooting and tough defense to down No. 2 Crete 53-45 on Thursday night. Chase Phillips and Dylan Danielson each scored a team-high 17 in the victory. Aidan McDowell led Crete with 20 points in the defeat.
Huskers erase 17-point deficit, earn comeback win over Badgers
LINCOLN - Nebraska put up the largest comeback Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever seen to knock off Wisconsin 73-63. It was homecoming for Bellevue West product Chucky Hepburn, and the first half belonged to the him and the Badgers as Wisconsin would lead by 11 at the first half break.
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
Syracuse pursues nuisance abatement, volleyball court
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.
Syracuse woman sentenced for Vape Town theft
NEBRASKA CITY - Haleigh McDonald, 35, of Syracuse was sentenced to a year probation for misdemeanor theft from Vape Town in Syracuse in November. She is ordered to pay restitution of $500. Court records say investigators found items belonging to the store where McDonald worked at a Syracuse residence. McDonald...
Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond
PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule
Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County
HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup
#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges
FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
