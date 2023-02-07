SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council authorized attorney Jerry Stilmock Wednesday to pursue nuisance abatement for properties at 680 Fifth Street and 420 Fourth St. LuRae and Bob Hallstrom presented a plan for a sand volleyball court and shelter to be constructed at the Syracuse complex in memory of their daughter Morgan. The Hallstroms raised $11,500 and were granted matching keno funds toward the project. The remainder amount was given by the economic growth fund.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO