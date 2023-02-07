ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Vertex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $818.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $3.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.32 billion, or $12.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy